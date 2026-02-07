Tailor-Made Itinerary Design at the Heart of JAPOW: Hokkaido’s Daisetsu Powder Belt

Now Accepting 2026–27 Season Enquiries — Complimentary Consultations Until March 10

MACHIDA-SHI, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BL Pro Inc. (Headquarters: Machida, Tokyo) has launched priority consulting for the 2026–2027 season through its personal concierge app, JAPOW App, designed to help skiers and snowboarders worldwide fully experience the finest powder snow, known as JAPOW.

■Why Personalized Consulting Matters Now

The ultimate powder experience is truly once-in-a-lifetime. On the vast Daisetsu Powder Belt, finding the best runs for the day—depending on weather and snow conditions—requires advanced knowledge beyond digital data alone.

The JAPOW App combines the convenience of Asahikawa, Hokkaido’s second-largest city, with the human touch of professional concierge support. From skiing and snowboarding to logistics, accommodation, and gourmet dining, the app delivers a stress-free, luxury JAPOW trip designed for high-end travelers.

■Two Core Features of JAPOW App

1. Personalized Planning via Video Call

A dedicated concierge conducts pre-trip video consultations in English to understand guest’s skiing or snowboarding ability, endurance, and preferences. Based on this, a fully tailored itinerary is created. During your stay, the concierge provides real-time adjustments to routes and plans according to weather and snow conditions.

2. On-Trip Online Concierge Support

While on-site, the dedicated concierge remains available via video call in English, providing guidance for new discoveries, solving issues, and ensuring the best possible experience throughout your stay.

■Limited-Time Early Bird Campaign

For travelers planning their Japan trip for the 2026–27 season, JAPOW App is offering a special promotion:

● Offer: Complimentary personal consulting (normally a paid service)

● Deadline: Consultations conducted by March 10, 2026

● How to Apply: Download the JAPOW App from the official app store and schedule your consultation

■App Details

● Service Name: JAPOW App

● Price: ¥16,000 per day (up to 4 people per group)

● Supported OS: iOS / Android

● Official Website: https://JAPOW.App

