Federal Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver in FTC and State of Nevada Case, Case No. 2-25-cv-01894

FedReceiver LLC Logo

On 11/20/25, The U.S. District Court of Nevada grants preliminary injunction and confirms Stephen J. Donell as Permanent Receiver for American Tax Service LLC.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States District Court for the District of Nevada has entered a preliminary injunction in a high-profile enforcement action brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the State of Nevada against American Tax Service LLC and several related entities. As part of this order, the Court has transitioned the case from a temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction, confirming the appointment of Stephen J. Donell of FedReceiver, Inc. as the Permanent Receiver.Under the terms of the court order, Mr. Donell is authorized to manage and preserve receivership assets, oversee business operations, and retain necessary professionals. The Receiver’s mandate includes providing a comprehensive accounting of the financial condition of the entities, issuing subpoenas, and, where necessary, suspending business operations to protect the estate. This appointment highlights the critical role of a court-appointed receiver in Las Vegas when navigating complex government enforcement actions.About Mr. Donell Since 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas stations, restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners’ associations, post judgment enforcement actions, marital dissolution cases, and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also served as a regulatory receiver in federal court for United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million.About FedReceiver, Inc. With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and business disputes, FedReceiver is a premier provider of services for distressed assets, judgment collection, and government enforcement cases. From complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes to serving as a partition referee , our team is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to the most challenging receivership cases.

FedReceiver, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.