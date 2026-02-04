TEACH AND ENTERTAIN: Rock Artist and TV Host Zarah Relaunching B InTune TV Beyond Music in New Pod 'The ZarahRocks Show'

TV host Zarah on The ZarahRrocks Show Podcast Cover

A fresh and engaging, deep dive edutainment featuring the who’s who of Hollywood, where life imitates art, focused on a younger audience.

There’s value to learning something in life, where great wisdom comes in. You don’t succeed without failing first, just as great art comes from real-life pain. It’s what makes up your character” — Zarah

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critically acclaimed songwriter, author and former host of the popular edutainment television series ‘ B InTune TV ’ for teens and their music, Zarah aka Zarah Maillard, is premiering her half-hour weekly podcast series ‘ The ZarahRocks Show ’ on February 18, 2026 to talk about real-life experiences that imitate art along with the who’s who of Hollywood, available on all major podcast platforms which has the entertainment industry buzzing.‘The ZarahRocks Show’ is a self-empowering yet fun edutainment podcast that offers a fresh, engaging, and unfiltered perspective for the younger generation. Expanding beyond ‘B InTune TV’’s ‘Healing Power of Music’, which had A-list guest stars, the show encompasses from music to film in the entertainment industry with a wide range of topics, building off from the nationally syndicated show’s prior success, which broadcast in 120 million U.S. households that premiered on September 10, 2005, and cleared by major television networks, including CBS/Viacom, NBC, ABC, Fox, and DirecTV for eight seasons. ‘B InTune TV’ had a supplemental magazine that circulated in 55,000 middle and high schools across America. ‘The ZarahRocks Show’ aims to partner with programs at colleges and universities.Zarah delves deeper, exploring real-life issues that mirror art forms, offering natural alternatives and practical advice to younger audiences who struggle to overcome life's greatest adversities, alongside her guest stars. The episodes open with a powerful self-examining question, where the entire show focuses on dissecting the truth and reflecting on learning, designed to build inner strength and promote self-improvement, enabling individuals to navigate life more efficiently during tough times while being entertained.Studies have shown that in recent years, Gen Z is facing tough challenges, most commonly depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, with millennials having similar issues. Zarah strongly believes the show will serve as an outlet for people facing difficulty in their lives, and that these issues need to be addressed more than ever, having experienced them firsthand.By channeling the power of storytelling through music, books, or films, ‘The ZarahRocks Show’ encourages them to find their passion, incorporating creativity as one of the many effective tools for survival mechanisms while teaching the value of perseverance, pain, and suffering, among others, in achieving personal growth and success in all areas of life.Zarah, who’s well-versed in the media edutainment arena, has a long track record of advancing youth education, teaching while entertaining through the power of music and art. She’s able to survive her own difficult experiences in her personal journey, including the tragic loss of her husband that had profound effect on her life, but was able to translate them into creative writing, which includes her (yet to be released) self-help/memoir book ‘Guardians of Our Dreams’ and mystery-thriller book-and-film series ‘Diamonds are For Cocktails’ as well as songs in her upcoming debut rock album ‘Blind Woman’.About Zarah:Zarah, aka Zarah Maillard, is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, author, TV personality, and producer who has performed with Goo Goo Dolls. She has dominated the media edutainment scene for youth with ‘B InTune TV’ for years, and later penned her first novel, ‘Diamonds are For Cocktails’. Her ability to tell stories through her song and book has received glowing reviews. She is passionate about educating the younger generation.The ZarahRocks Podcast Website I https://www.zarahrocks.com/podcast Zarah on YouTube I https://www.youtube.com/@thezarahrocksshow Zarah on IG I https://www.instagram.com/zarahrocks Zarah on FB I https://www.facebook.com/thezarahrocks Zarah on Twitter I https://x.com/zarahrocks “THE ZARAHROCKS SHOW” is available on all major podcast and streaming platforms worldwide, including Spotify, Apple Podcast, and YouTube.

Zarah Talks about Crafting Emotions with Movie Trailer Composer Tihomir Hristozov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.