American YouthWorks Receives National Award for July 4th Flood Disaster Response

TXCC members photographed with the Texas State Guard after being presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Texas Military Department. TXCC members organizing donations for flood victims. Flooding of the Guadalupe River near Kerrville Texas - Wikimedia

American YouthWorks to Receive One of Two 2026 Project of the Year Awards Granted Nationwide by The Corps Network

It is not every day that you are able to glimpse the strands that make up the best of humanity” — Michael Rojas, AYW Disaster Program & Partnerships Manager

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American YouthWorks will receive a 2026 Project of the Year Award from The Corps Network in recognition of their Rebuilding Community and Hope: American YouthWorks' Rapid Response to July 4th Floods. The Corps Network, the National Association of Service and Conservation Corps, presents this prestigious award on an annual basis to select organizations from their membership of approximately 150 Corps across the United States. Awardees are chosen through a competitive nomination and review process.As defined by The Corps Network, Corps are local, state, or national programs that engage young adults (generally ages 16 – 30) and veterans (up to age 35) in service activities addressing conservation and community needs. Through a term of service that could last from a few months to a year, Corps participants – or “Corpsmembers” – complete meaningful projects while gaining hands-on job experience and developing in-demand skills.American YouthWorks, based in Austin, TX, primarily engages young adults in education and career training programs, YouthBuild and Conservation Corps. AYW provides opportunities for certifications, professional development and personal growth that young adults can build upon as they start careers or postsecondary education in the Austin area.The Corps Network’s annual Project of the Year Awards recognize especially innovative and impactful Corps initiatives that deliver meaningful community improvements while providing valuable career training for Corpsmembers. These projects address critical needs such as public land management, community infrastructure, disaster response, and workforce development. . The Corps Network’s Projects of the Year, like American YouthWorks’ Rebuilding Community and Hope: American YouthWorks' Rapid Response to July 4th Floods, are an example of what young people can accomplish.In response to catastrophic flooding across Texas on July 4, 2025, American YouthWorks Texas Conservation Corps (AYW-CC) immediately mobilized to respond to this local disaster, engaging 50 AYW-CC program participants. AYW-CC collaborated with state and local partners, including the Texas State Guard and Texas Department of Emergency Management, to deliver life-sustaining services such as donations management, “mucking and gutting” (cleanup and mold mitigation) and hazardous tree removal - directly assisting over 700 flood-affected individuals. This historic response filled critical gaps in disaster systems and resulted in new formal agreements with emergency management agencies at the county and state levels. The effort not only distributed over 100,000 pounds of donations but also served as a defining training experience, strengthening Corpsmembers' desire to serve and preparing them for careers in emergency management. Ultimately, AYW-CC proved to be a steady source of hope and professional service, standing with Texas communities from immediate crisis into long-term recovery.“Projects of the Year demonstrate the power of national service programs to strengthen communities and change lives. The Rebuilding Community and Hope: American YouthWorks' Rapid Response to July 4th Floods from American YouthWorks shows the amazing outcomes possible when local organizations give young people a chance to serve and lead,” said Mary Ellen Sprenkel, President and CEO of The Corps Network. “Initiatives like Rebuilding Community and Hope: American YouthWorks' Rapid Response to July 4th Floods shed light on the vast capabilities of Corps and their ability to empower young people. The Corps Network is humbled to represent such inspiring organizations as American YouthWorks.”“It is not every day that you are able to glimpse the strands that make up the best of humanity; let alone help weave them into a tapestry yourself…” said Michael Rojas, Disaster Program & Partnerships Manager. “In supporting survivors in the aftermath of a natural disaster, you witness the very pinnacle of what AmeriCorps has to offer; boots on the ground every day, working tirelessly, and unyielding in their resolve and passion. Providing direct service to those who need it most, these moments reflect service at its finest. Supporting the management of these efforts as Staff for AYW has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”The two winners of the Project of the Year Award will be honored at The Corps Network’s virtual annual national conference, taking place March 24 – 25, 2026. They will also be formally recognized during an awards ceremony hosted by The Corps Network in Washington, DC, in May 2026. For more information about the conference and the May event, please visit https://corpsnetwork.org/conference . For more information about The Corps Network, please visit https://corpsnetwork.org/ ABOUT AMERICAN YOUTHWORKSCelebrating 50 years of service, American YouthWorks (AYW) connects young adults with meaningful pathways to education, paid career training, and comprehensive support - all at no cost to participants - through its AYW Conservation Corps and YouthBuild Pre-Apprenticeship Program. In a supportive learning environment, participants earn industry-recognized certifications while gaining on-the-job experience addressing urgent community needs such as disaster response, housing insecurity, environmental resilience, and access to technology, healthcare, and affordable housing. In addition to workforce development and skilled trades training, AYW provides support services including mental health counseling, food and transportation assistance, and college and job placement. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AYW operates additional sites in Taylor, Houston, Baton Rouge, Oklahoma City, and Northwest Arkansas, serving young adults in rural and urban communities across the region. For more information on AYW, visit www.ayw.org or https://linktr.ee/americanyouthworks THE CORPS NETWORKFounded in 1985, The Corps Network is the National Association of Service and Conservation Corps. The Corps Network provides leadership and support to 150 Corps across the United States. Through advocacy and providing Corps access to funding opportunities and expert guidance, The Corps Network annually enables approximately 22,000 Corpsmembers to strengthen communities, improve the environment and transform their lives through service. To learn more about The Corps Network, visit corpsnetwork.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.