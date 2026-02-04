Caliwater Appoints Beverage Industry Veteran Blair Owens as Chief Executive Officer

Blair Owens brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling beverage brands across retail, foodservice, and emerging channels. Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes.

Seasoned beverage executive to lead the brand’s next chapter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caliwater , the leading cactus water beverage brand, today announced the appointment of Blair Owens as Chief Executive Officer. Owens will lead the company’s next chapter, with a focus on strengthening the brand, accelerating commercial execution, and building the operating foundation to support scale.Owens brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling beverage brands across retail, foodservice, and emerging channels. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Hint, Inc., and previously held senior executive leadership roles at the company, supporting growth across its national retail and foodservice footprint. Earlier in his career, Owens held leadership and marketing roles at The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Energy Company, and E. & J. Gallo, and was the creator of Hubert’s Lemonade.“Blair is a proven operator with deep category expertise and a consumer-first approach that aligns perfectly with Caliwater’s mission,” said Oliver Trevena, Co-Founder of Caliwater. “He understands how to scale brands with intention, build high-performing teams, and execute with discipline. We’re excited to partner with him as we unlock the next phase of Caliwater’s growth.”As CEO, Owens will focus on accelerating distribution, strengthening customer execution and support across channels, and advancing a disciplined innovation pipeline aligned with evolving consumer demand for clean, functional hydration, while building the team and operating foundation to support Caliwater’s next phase of growth.“Caliwater has established a compelling platform in a fast-growing category,” added Owens. “The brand’s focus on naturally functional ingredients, sustainability, and great taste strongly resonates with today’s consumers. I’m excited to partner with the team to build on that foundation, deepen our retail relationships, and thoughtfully expand the brand’s reach while staying true to what makes Caliwater special.”Caliwater is made from sustainably sourced prickly pear cactus and contains five naturally occurring electrolytes and antioxidants, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional sports drinks and coconut water. For more information, visit drinkcaliwater.com About CaliwaterCaliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded in 2021 by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena. Fueled by their passion for wellness and sustainability, Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes. The brand offers a clean, great-tasting option that is plant-based, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and free of artificial sweeteners or additives. Caliwater is available in flavors including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango, with kid-friendly pouches in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as cactus requires 80% less water than many traditional crops and grows without heavy fertilizers or pesticides, and the packaging is recyclable. Caliwater also supports the community through initiatives with American Forests and Olive Crest under its #CaliCares program. For more information, visit www.drinkcaliwater.com

