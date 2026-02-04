Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure

YURTi - Insulated family shelter for extreme weather

Santa Barbara Company Creates New Category of Shelters - Not all are created equal

This is a shelter that can save your family's life” — Michael Conner

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Cube Launches YURTi Shelter for Cold-Weather Emergency Use

Life Cube Inc. announced today the release of the YURTi, a portable shelter designed for extreme weather events which lead to life-threatening power outages and travel emergencies.

The unit is engineered to provide a high wind proof temperate environment for individuals stranded in vehicles or residents without home heating.

According to company specifications, the YURTi focuses on heat retention and rapid setup to address the risks of hypothermia during extended winter deployments.

Technical Specifications and Deployment

The YURTi utilizes a multi-layer insulation system intended to minimize convective heat loss. Unlike standard recreational tents, the materials are rated for heavy snow loads and high wind speeds common in winter storm conditions.

When collapsed, the unit fits into a compact storage case suitable for vehicle trunks or residential closets.

"The objective was to create a shelter that allows for immediate autonomy in a sub-zero crisis," said Michael Conner, CEO of Life Cube Inc.

"When infrastructure fails, the priority is to establish a manageable micro-climate quickly. YURTi can be inflated within minutes to create instant shelter which can be heated with a battery powered space heater to ensure survival for hours or days."

Applications for Homeowners and Motorists

The YURTi is positioned for two primary emergency scenarios:

* Residential Grid Failure: During prolonged blackouts, the shelter can be deployed indoors to concentrate heat, reducing the volume of space needed to be kept warm by body heat or small, indoor-safe heaters.

* Roadside Emergencies: For motorists caught in whiteout conditions or vehicle breakdowns, the YURTi provides a standalone structure that avoids the conductive cooling effects of a metal car frame.

Availability

The YURTi is currently being distributed to emergency management agencies and is available for purchase by the general public. It joins Life Cube’s existing line of modular infrastructure used in humanitarian and military operations.

About Life Cube Inc.

Based in Santa Barbara, Life Cube Inc. develops portable, modular structures for disaster relief, military applications, and personal emergency preparedness.

YURTi Unveiled - Best New Shelter Category

