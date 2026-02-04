Dietary Supplements Market Size to Reach USD 219.33 Billion by 2034 | CAGR 9.11% (2026–2034)

Dietary Supplements Market

Dietary Supplements Market to Reach USD 219.33 Billion by 2034, Driven by Preventive Healthcare, Sports Nutrition, and Personalized Supplement Demand

The market is projected to grow from USD 109.20 billion in 2026 to USD 219.33 billion by 2034.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dietary supplements market was valued at USD 100.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 109.20 billion in 2026 to USD 219.33 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily driven by rising demand for sports nutrition, growing awareness of micronutrient deficiencies, increasing gut-health concerns, and higher spending on consumer health products.Dietary supplements are orally consumed products containing one or more dietary ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, fatty acids, enzymes, or bioactive compounds. The market is benefiting from the increasing adoption of supplements for immunity, energy management, healthy aging, and performance enhancement.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dietary-supplements-market-102082 Key players such as Amway Corp., Abbott, Nestlé S.A., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., and Glanbia Nutritionals are focusing on product innovation, strategic marketing initiatives, and portfolio diversification to strengthen their global presence.Dietary Supplements Market TrendsRising Demand for Personalized Supplements to Augment Market GrowthGrowing awareness of personalized and tailor-made nutrition solutions is positively influencing market expansion. Consumers are increasingly seeking supplements designed around their individual health needs, lifestyle, and nutritional gaps. Rising investments in R&D for nutraceuticals and functional ingredients further support this trend.For instance, in October 2024, Spain-based supplement manufacturer Oriflame launched personalized supplement solutions offering bespoke nutrition based on individual consumer requirements.Market DynamicsMarket DriversRising Focus on Preventive Healthcare Measures to Favor Industry GrowthThe increasing prevalence of age- and lifestyle-related diseases is driving consumer inclination toward preventive healthcare products, including dietary supplements. Continuous innovation by global and regional players is accelerating market adoption.For example, in July 2025, Vegamour launched GRO+ supplements, plant-based products designed to reduce hair shedding and promote healthy hair growth, highlighting the growing focus on condition-specific nutrition.Market OpportunitiesIncreasing Interest in Sports and Fitness to Expand Sports Nutrition SalesRising participation in sports, bodybuilding, and fitness activities is creating strong opportunities in the sports nutrition segment. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are increasingly adopting protein, vitamin, and endurance-enhancing supplements to improve performance and recovery.Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeIncreasing Demand for Vitamins Boosts Segment GrowthBy type, the market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, enzymes, fatty acids, proteins, polyphenols & bioactive compounds, and others.The vitamins segment holds the largest market share, driven by widespread deficiencies in vitamins A, B, C, and E across both developed and developing countries.The minerals segment is expected to witness fast growth, particularly among pregnant women, adults, and the aging population, due to rising cases of mineral deficiencies.By FormAffordability and Convenience of Tablets Drive Segment LeadershipBy form, the market is segmented into tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders.The tablet segment dominates the market due to affordability, convenience, defined dosage, and longer shelf life.The powder segment is expected to grow strongly, supported by flexible consumption options such as smoothies and sports nutrition formulations.By End UserAdults Segment Leads Due to High Health AwarenessBased on end user, the market is categorized into children, adults, pregnant women, and geriatrics.The adults segment held the largest market share in 2025. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), over 74% of American adults consumed dietary supplements in 2023.The geriatric segment is expected to grow steadily, supported by physician-recommended supplementation to address nutritional deficiencies.By Distribution ChannelOnline Stores to Grow at the Fastest CAGRBy distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, online stores, and others.The online stores segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to convenience, home delivery, wide product availability, and clear labeling.The pharmacies segment continues to grow strongly, as consumers trust pharmacies for authentic products and professional guidance.Dietary Supplements Market Regional OutlookNorth AmericaThe North America market is estimated to reach USD 27.54 billion by 2026, driven by high disposable income and strong preventive healthcare adoption. Multivitamins, omega-3, probiotics, sports nutrition, and beauty supplements remain highly popular.U.S. Market:The U.S. dietary supplements market is projected to reach USD 20.62 billion by 2026, supported by strong fitness culture, preventive healthcare focus, and demand for specialty ingredient-based products.Have Any query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dietary-supplements-market-102082 Competitive LandscapeKey Industry Players Focus on Portfolio ExpansionLeading players are expanding their product portfolios through innovation, facility expansion, and partnerships to meet rising global demand.Key Companies ProfiledAmway Corp. (U.S.)Abbott (U.S.)Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (U.S.)Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)Glanbia Nutritionals (U.S.)Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)Arkopharma (France)Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)May 2025: Pharmavite opened a new gummy supplement manufacturing facility in the U.S.April 2025: Focus Vitamins launched “Focus Lutein” eye health supplements.January 2024: Zingavita raised USD 1.2 million in pre-Series A funding.December 2022: Abbott invested USD 500 million in a new nutritional manufacturing

