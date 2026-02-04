NHSBA ANNOUNCES NATIONAL BASKETBALL 'BIG SHOT' SHOOTING CHALLENGE, CULMINATING DURING FINAL FOUR WEEKEND IN INDIANAPOLIS

The National High School Basketball Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and elevating high school basketball across the United States.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National High School Basketball Association (NHSBA) today announced the launch of the NHSBA National Basketball “BIG SHOT” Shooting Challenge, a high-energy, nationwide fundraising series designed to bring together athletes, families, fans, and communities through the excitement of basketball. The multi-city tour will take place from late February through early April, culminating with a national final held during Final Four Weekend in Indianapolis.The NHSBA “BIG SHOT” Shooting Challenge is a fast-paced, 60-second shooting competition where participants test their accuracy and endurance for prizes, recognition, and the opportunity to advance to the National Finals. Open to athletes and community members alike, the event blends competition with purpose, raising funds to support NHSBA’s mission of empowering youth through sports, leadership development, and community engagement.The national tour will begin on March 7 in Dallas at Southern Methodist University. On March 14, the challenge heads to New York City at the Brooklyn Nets Training Facility, before traveling to San Francisco on March 21 at Stanford University. The final regional stop will take place on March 28 in Houston, with the venue to be confirmed between Elsik High School or the University of Houston.Winners in each city will receive two tickets to the NCAA Final Four, two Fan Fest tickets, and travel accommodations, along with the opportunity to compete for the National Grand Prize at the championship round. Warner Bros. is providing the Final Four tickets for city winners, underscoring the national significance and premium experience associated with the event.“The BIG SHOT Shooting Challenge is about more than just making baskets—it’s about creating moments that inspire confidence, discipline, and belief,” said Deuntate Copeland, Executive Director of NHSBA. “This series allows young athletes and community members to compete on a national stage while supporting a mission that changes lives through basketball. When people participate or partner with NHSBA, they’re investing in hope, opportunity, and the future of our communities.”As a nonprofit organization, NHSBA is dedicated to creating pathways for young athletes to grow, compete, and build lifelong skills. Through basketball, NHSBA teaches discipline, character, and leadership while helping youth pursue their dreams—whether that journey leads to higher education, meaningful careers, professional athletics, or strong families and communities.The “BIG SHOT” Shooting Challenge also provides unique opportunities for sponsors and donors to engage directly with youth, families, and basketball fans in a dynamic, high-visibility environment. Each event is designed to deliver memorable fan experiences, meaningful brand activations, and strong community impact, both on-site and through digital and social media amplification.Registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and additional event information will be announced in the coming weeks. For updates on the NHSBA National Basketball “BIG SHOT” Shooting Challenge, visit www.thenhsba.com or follow NHSBA on social media:About the National High School Basketball Association (NHSBA)The National High School Basketball Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing lives through the game of basketball. NHSBA believes every child deserves the chance to dream big and become their best self. Through competition, education, and community engagement, NHSBA empowers youth to develop discipline, character, and lifelong skills that extend far beyond the court.

