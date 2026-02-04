CASA of the Eastern Panhandle Executive Director Michelle Sudduth to Retire in 2026 Board launches transition process to build on transformative leadership

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Eastern Panhandle (CASA EP) today announces that Executive Director Michelle Sudduth will retire on June 30, 2026, after more than seven years of leading the organization to new heights. Under Sudduth’s direction, CASA EP has become one of the most impactful child advocacy organizations in the region, serving West Virginia’s Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties.When Sudduth began her tenure in 2018, CASA EP operated with a $250,000 budget and a staff of two. Today, the organization has grown to a $1.6 million budget, 12 staff members, three regional offices, and a robust corps of 75 trained volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children within the court system and the community. Sudduth also led the development of several innovative programs, including Fostering Futures Forward youth programming, education advocacy, family reunification and prevention services, a parent visitation center, and an endowed scholarship fund that will benefit young people for generations to come.“Michelle has led CASA EP through one of the most significant periods of growth and impact in our 23-year history,” said Kim Himes, Chair of the CASA EP Board of Directors. “Her leadership has strengthened every part of this organization — from our finances and governance to our staff, volunteers, and community partnerships — and, most importantly, it has expanded the number of children who have someone standing up for them when it matters most.”Sudduth guided the organization through funding challenges, rising caseloads, the COVID-19 pandemic, and major system changes, while building strong internal systems, transparent financial practices, and a culture of accountability and collaboration. She also strengthened the organization’s long-term sustainability by expanding fundraising efforts and cultivating a broad base of community and philanthropic support.“Michelle has a rare ability to combine big picture vision with disciplined execution,” said Amy Panzarella, board member and chair of the executive director transition and selection committee. “She built an organization that is not only larger, but stronger, more stable, and more effective. Her focus on people — staff, volunteers, families, and board members — created a culture that will continue to serve this community long after her retirement.”Sudduth announced her retirement as part of a board led succession planning process designed to ensure leadership continuity and long term stability. In a note to the board, Sudduth shared:“Serving as Executive Director of CASA-EP has been the most gratifying experience of my career. It brought together everything that matters most to me: leading meaningful work, making a tangible difference for children and families, working alongside passionate colleagues and volunteers, and being part of a community determined to do better for its most vulnerable members. I’m especially grateful to Emeritus Board Members Carol Asam and the late Val Smith for recruiting me into this role— it’s an experience that profoundly shaped me, both professionally and personally. My hope is that CASA EP’s next leader finds the same extraordinary sense of purpose, challenge, and fulfillment that made this work so meaningful for me.”The Board will begin a comprehensive search for CASA EP’s next Executive Director in the coming weeks, and will continue working closely with Sudduth throughout the coming year to support a smooth transition and to position the organization for its next chapter of growth and impact.About CASA of the Eastern PanhandleCASA EP (Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Eastern Panhandle) recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Serving Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties in West Virginia, CASA EP provides court based advocacy, youth and family support programs, and prevention focused services that help strengthen families, reduce re entry into foster care, and promote safe, stable, and permanent homes. Through volunteer advocacy, education and life skills programming, family reunification and post permanency support, and community partnerships, CASA EP works to ensure every child has the opportunity to heal, thrive, and build a strong future.Contact:Kim Himes, PresidentBoard of DirectorsCASA of the Eastern Panhandlehello@kimhimes.com304.263.5100

