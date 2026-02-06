The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives: Playful Hospitality, Firm Sustainability Vision

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives was awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification in December 2025.

Our goal is to demonstrate that lifestyle, luxury and responsible travel can, and must, go hand in hand.” — Justin Swart, General Manager at The Standard, Maldives.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives was awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification in December 2025, recognizing the resort’s overarching dedication to sustainable operations and management. Located in the Raa Atoll, the luxury beach resort offers guests the perfect combination of a spectacular tropical villa lifestyle and eco-conscious comforts. This monumental achievement underscores the property's commitment to protecting the pristine Maldivian environment, supporting local communities, and maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility across all aspects of its unique island experience.Justin Swart, General Manager at The Standard, Maldives said, “Achieving Green Globe certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who embody our commitment to sustainability every day. Our goal is to demonstrate that lifestyle, luxury and responsible travel can, and must, go hand in hand. Initiatives like the Zero Capsule Machine System and our growing partnership with local farmers like Maldivian Mermaid, show our proactive approach to finding practical, impactful solutions that will preserve the incredible natural beauty surrounding us for generations to come.”Zero Capsule Machine SystemA rigorous auditing process was undertaken that evaluated the property’s performance in energy and water conservation, waste management, social responsibility, and sustainable procurement. A key highlight of the resort’s innovative sustainability initiatives is the introduction of the Zero Capsule Machine System for Coffee. By replacing traditional single-use capsules with eco-friendly coffee balls, the resort has achieved an estimated reduction of over 25,000 pieces of non-biodegradable coffee capsules annually, substantially minimizing plastic and aluminium waste and setting a new, greener standard for in-room and dining beverage services.Maldivian Mermaid – New Farm to Plate InitiativeThe Standard, Maldives has actively strengthened its local supply chain in line with its commitment to Green Globe sustainability standards and supporting local businesses. For the past three months, the resort has been sourcing fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and lettuce from Maldivian Mermaid, a local farm located on a nearby island.Through this initiative strong bonds with the local community have been established, regional agriculture and local island economies are supported, and the resort’s carbon footprint minimized by reducing long-distance transportation. Furthermore, logistical efficiency is optimized by easing storage demands on the regular supply boat from Malé, which needed to keep imported items at correct temperatures during transportation from the mainland located approximately 90 miles/ 150 KM away. The new arrangement with the local agriculture farm streamlines the delivery process by bringing fresh produce directly from the farm to the resort using their own boat.Moving forward, The Standard, Maldives will continue to implement and expand its sustainability programs, focusing on marine conservation, further reducing its environmental footprint, and enhancing local community engagement, all while ensuring guests enjoy the playful, yet mindful, hospitality the brand is known for. The resort looks forward to contributing to a more sustainable future for the Maldives and the broader travel industry.About The Standard MaldivesThe Standard, Maldives is a unique blend of Maldives relaxation and The Standard's signature vibrant, playful energy. It offers a fresh approach to the traditional resort experience, balancing social activities with privacy and exploration. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, please visit Beach Resort Maldives | The Standard, Maldives About The StandardThe Standard Hotels is a collection of unique properties known for breaking molds and embracing the unexpected. We balance luxury and playful irreverence, offering vibrant, culture-driven experiences where design meets comfort. Our hotels and resorts are social hubs, fostering a sense of community while ensuring uncompromising quality and service.Contact:Yesaya SiagianMarketing Communications ManagerThe Standard, MaldivesE: yesaya.siagian@standardhotels.comT: +960 658 5555

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.