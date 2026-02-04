Banksy in Focus: Rare Works Head to Propstore’s Pop Culture Auction

BANKSY – Di-Faced Tenner, 2004, Estimate: £1,200 – £2,400 ($1,560 - $3,120) BANKSY – Cyclists Please Dismount, Estimate: £15,000 – £30,000 ($19,500 - $39,000)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, a leading global entertainment memorabilia auctioneer, unveils its Pop Culture: Art & Photography Auction (running online until February 11, 2026), presenting a rare opportunity to acquire works by the anonymous British street artist Banksy. The sale spans over 280 lots, from children’s TV artwork to contemporary prints, posters, music memorabilia, and photography, offering collectors pieces that balance cultural resonance with visual impact.Among the highlights is “Cyclists Please Dismount”, a stencil on a metal street sign from Banksy’s Heavy Weaponry series. The piece depicts a missile-strapped elephant, removed from a Hackney Wick canal path in 2003 and later exhibited internationally in St Petersburg, Moscow, and Rome. This non-studio work is a rare example of Banksy’s most authentic practice, offered with a letter of provenance.Other featured works include the 2003 “Weston Super Mare” limited-edition print, foreshadowing Banksy’s 2015 Dismaland exhibition; the 2004 “Di-Faced Tenner”, a subversive play on currency with Lady Diana replacing the Queen; and the “GDP Rat” newspaper print, a commentary on urban life and economic pressures. Each work demonstrates Banksy’s ability to merge social critique with precise, visually compelling design.“Banksy’s work occupies a unique space between public spectacle and private collection,” Jack Coleman, Managing Director, UK, Propsrore. “Pieces like ‘Cyclists Please Dismount’ are instantly recognizable yet extraordinarily scarce, making this auction a rare chance for collectors to bring iconic street art into their own spaces.”Highlight Banksy Lots:– BANKSY – Cyclists Please Dismount, Estimate: £15,000 – £30,000 ($19,500 - $39,000)– BANKSY – Weston Super Mare, 2003 – Limited Edition Print, Estimate: £8,000 – £16,000 ($10,400 - $20,800)– BANKSY – Di-Faced Tenner, 2004, Estimate: £1,200 – £2,400 ($1,560 - $3,120)– BANKSY – GDP Rat Newspaper Print, Estimate: £400 – £800 ($520 - $1,040)The auction spans the full spectrum of pop culture, including children’s TV artwork, contemporary prints, posters, music memorabilia, and photography, offering collectors a chance to explore more than 280 lots that celebrate creativity, nostalgia, and cultural impact. Bidding is live online globally until February 11, 2026. Visit propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/492 to learn more.# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts, bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/nr2h019e3ix90lmkoys0o/ACVARJ02medDEBAFQVHdbiE?rlkey=3o4mpth46yl8wwcw3c6e7xefl&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

