Diligence Care Plus Encourages Communities to Make Mental Wellness a Priority in 2026 with Free Mental Wellness Guide

A patient participates in a virtual mental health appointment, highlighting the accessibility and convenience of telehealth services offered by Diligence Care Plus across California and Nevada. A family enjoys time together outdoors, reflecting the role mental wellness plays in strengthening relationships, emotional stability, and overall quality of life. Adults share a moment of closeness and support, underscoring the importance of emotional connection, community, and compassionate mental health care.

Integrated psychiatric and holistic health provider calls for accessible, compassionate mental health care for individuals and families

In 2026, we want individuals and families to know that compassionate, personalized mental health care is available, and that seeking support is a powerful step toward hope and healing.” — Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As mental health needs continue to rise nationwide, Diligence Care Plus , a provider of integrated psychiatric and holistic health services, is encouraging individuals and families to make mental wellness a priority in 2026. As part of this effort, the organization has released a free Mental Wellness Guide to help individuals better understand mental health, recognize early warning signs, and take practical steps toward emotional well-being.The Mental Wellness Guide is available online at:The practice emphasizes early intervention, personalized treatment, and compassionate, evidence-based care as essential tools for improving quality of life and long-term well-being.Serving individuals throughout California and Nevada, Diligence Care Plus offers comprehensive mental health care, psychiatric services, and behavioral health support designed to address both emotional and physical health needs. The organization works with adults, seniors, caregivers, and families seeking accessible, dignified, and integrated mental health treatment.“Mental wellness is not a luxury: it’s a foundation for living fully,” said Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, a spokesperson for Diligence Care Plus. “In 2026, we want individuals and families to know that compassionate, personalized mental health care is available, and that seeking support -- whether through education, therapy, or psychiatric care -- is a powerful step toward hope and healing.”A Comprehensive, Integrated Approach to Mental Health CareDiligence Care Plus provides psychiatric services in California and Nevada that go beyond traditional models by integrating psychotherapy, medication management , and physical health support. This whole-person approach recognizes the close connection between mental health conditions and chronic physical concerns such as back pain, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.In addition to clinical services, the practice’s Mental Wellness Guide offers practical tools, educational resources, and supportive insights designed to empower individuals and families to take proactive steps toward mental well-being -- whether they are seeking care for the first time or supporting a loved one.Services Offered by Diligence Care Plus- Mental Health CounselingIndividual therapy for anxiety, depression , trauma, grief, stress, and emotional wellness, provided in a supportive and confidential environment.- Psychiatric Evaluation & Medication ManagementComprehensive psychiatric assessments and ongoing medication management to support stability, clarity, and lasting recovery.- ADHD Testing & Adult ADHD TreatmentDiagnostic testing and treatment planning for children and adults navigating attention, focus, and executive functioning challenges.- Treatment for Serious Mental Health ConditionsSpecialized care for individuals managing bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and PTSD, including long-term support and coordinated care.- Chronic Disease & Back Pain ManagementIntegrated care addressing the relationship between chronic physical conditions and mental health.- Primary Care Support ServicesPhysical exams, routine labs, sick visits, toxicology screening, pharmacogenetics, and diagnostic testing.Diligence Care Plus primarily serves adults and seniors, while also supporting families and caregivers navigating complex mental health journeys.Conditions TreatedDiligence Care Plus supports California and Nevada residents seeking mental health treatment for:- Anxiety disorders- Depression- PTSD and trauma-related conditions- Bipolar disorder- ADHD (children and adults)- Schizophrenia- Chronic pain and back pain- Co-occurring chronic medical conditionsEvidence-Based, Compassionate Care PhilosophyAll care is delivered using evidence-based treatment models, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma-informed care, and collaborative psychiatric treatment planning. The practice prioritizes trust, personalization, and long-term wellness over short-term symptom management.“Our philosophy is simple: mental health care should be accessible, personalized, and respectful,” Dr. Efuetngu shared. “We meet people where they are -- whether that begins with education through our Mental Wellness Guide or direct clinical care -- and walk alongside them on their wellness journey.”Accessibility, Payment Options, and TelehealthDiligence Care Plus is committed to reducing barriers to mental health care by offering:- Insurance acceptance, cash-pay options, and flexible payment plans- Telehealth services for California and Nevada residents- Culturally responsive and compassionate care- Coordinated support for caregivers and familiesThis approach ensures individuals across California and Nevada communities can access behavioral health care that fits their lives.Making Mental Wellness a Priority in 2026As part of its 2026 community focus, Diligence Care Plus encourages individuals to take proactive steps toward mental wellness -- whether that means reviewing the free Mental Wellness Guide, scheduling a first therapy session, seeking psychiatric support, or addressing the mental health impact of chronic illness.Hope and healing begin with access to care -- and with knowledge.About Diligence Care PlusFounded to address the growing need for integrated psychiatric and holistic health services, Diligence Care Plus provides comprehensive mental health care in California and Nevada through personalized, evidence-based treatment. The practice specializes in mental health counseling, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, ADHD testing, and integrated care for individuals managing complex emotional and physical health challenges. Diligence Care Plus is dedicated to improving quality of life through compassionate, reliable, and individualized care.Contact Information:Diligence Care PlusWebsite: https://www.diligencecareplus.com Phone: 909-276-1198Locations:San Bernardino, CA255 North D Street, Suite 400San Bernardino, CA 92401Las Vegas, NV3430 East Russell Road, Suite 301-77Las Vegas, NV 89120Service Area: California and Nevada (telehealth services available)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.