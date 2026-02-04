Diligence Care Plus Encourages Communities to Make Mental Wellness a Priority in 2026 with Free Mental Wellness Guide
Integrated psychiatric and holistic health provider calls for accessible, compassionate mental health care for individuals and families
The Mental Wellness Guide is available online at:
👉 https://diligencecareplus.com/mental-wellness-tools/
The practice emphasizes early intervention, personalized treatment, and compassionate, evidence-based care as essential tools for improving quality of life and long-term well-being.
Serving individuals throughout California and Nevada, Diligence Care Plus offers comprehensive mental health care, psychiatric services, and behavioral health support designed to address both emotional and physical health needs. The organization works with adults, seniors, caregivers, and families seeking accessible, dignified, and integrated mental health treatment.
“Mental wellness is not a luxury: it’s a foundation for living fully,” said Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, a spokesperson for Diligence Care Plus. “In 2026, we want individuals and families to know that compassionate, personalized mental health care is available, and that seeking support -- whether through education, therapy, or psychiatric care -- is a powerful step toward hope and healing.”
A Comprehensive, Integrated Approach to Mental Health Care
Diligence Care Plus provides psychiatric services in California and Nevada that go beyond traditional models by integrating psychotherapy, medication management, and physical health support. This whole-person approach recognizes the close connection between mental health conditions and chronic physical concerns such as back pain, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.
In addition to clinical services, the practice’s Mental Wellness Guide offers practical tools, educational resources, and supportive insights designed to empower individuals and families to take proactive steps toward mental well-being -- whether they are seeking care for the first time or supporting a loved one.
Services Offered by Diligence Care Plus
- Mental Health Counseling
Individual therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, stress, and emotional wellness, provided in a supportive and confidential environment.
- Psychiatric Evaluation & Medication Management
Comprehensive psychiatric assessments and ongoing medication management to support stability, clarity, and lasting recovery.
- ADHD Testing & Adult ADHD Treatment
Diagnostic testing and treatment planning for children and adults navigating attention, focus, and executive functioning challenges.
- Treatment for Serious Mental Health Conditions
Specialized care for individuals managing bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and PTSD, including long-term support and coordinated care.
- Chronic Disease & Back Pain Management
Integrated care addressing the relationship between chronic physical conditions and mental health.
- Primary Care Support Services
Physical exams, routine labs, sick visits, toxicology screening, pharmacogenetics, and diagnostic testing.
Diligence Care Plus primarily serves adults and seniors, while also supporting families and caregivers navigating complex mental health journeys.
Conditions Treated
Diligence Care Plus supports California and Nevada residents seeking mental health treatment for:
- Anxiety disorders
- Depression
- PTSD and trauma-related conditions
- Bipolar disorder
- ADHD (children and adults)
- Schizophrenia
- Chronic pain and back pain
- Co-occurring chronic medical conditions
Evidence-Based, Compassionate Care Philosophy
All care is delivered using evidence-based treatment models, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), trauma-informed care, and collaborative psychiatric treatment planning. The practice prioritizes trust, personalization, and long-term wellness over short-term symptom management.
“Our philosophy is simple: mental health care should be accessible, personalized, and respectful,” Dr. Efuetngu shared. “We meet people where they are -- whether that begins with education through our Mental Wellness Guide or direct clinical care -- and walk alongside them on their wellness journey.”
Accessibility, Payment Options, and Telehealth
Diligence Care Plus is committed to reducing barriers to mental health care by offering:
- Insurance acceptance, cash-pay options, and flexible payment plans
- Telehealth services for California and Nevada residents
- Culturally responsive and compassionate care
- Coordinated support for caregivers and families
This approach ensures individuals across California and Nevada communities can access behavioral health care that fits their lives.
Making Mental Wellness a Priority in 2026
As part of its 2026 community focus, Diligence Care Plus encourages individuals to take proactive steps toward mental wellness -- whether that means reviewing the free Mental Wellness Guide, scheduling a first therapy session, seeking psychiatric support, or addressing the mental health impact of chronic illness.
Hope and healing begin with access to care -- and with knowledge.
About Diligence Care Plus
Founded to address the growing need for integrated psychiatric and holistic health services, Diligence Care Plus provides comprehensive mental health care in California and Nevada through personalized, evidence-based treatment. The practice specializes in mental health counseling, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, ADHD testing, and integrated care for individuals managing complex emotional and physical health challenges. Diligence Care Plus is dedicated to improving quality of life through compassionate, reliable, and individualized care.
Contact Information:
Diligence Care Plus
Website: https://www.diligencecareplus.com
Phone: 909-276-1198
Locations:
San Bernardino, CA
255 North D Street, Suite 400
San Bernardino, CA 92401
Las Vegas, NV
3430 East Russell Road, Suite 301-77
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Service Area: California and Nevada (telehealth services available)
Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C
Diligence Care Plus
+1 909-276-1198
info@diligenceintegratedcare.com
Legal Disclaimer:
