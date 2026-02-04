reclaim Expands Network with Luggage Delivery at Miami International Airport

reclaim Luggage Delivery Van

After launching in Atlanta, the network expands with service at MIA.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- reclaim, a start-up that offers secure luggage delivery from accommodation providers to airports and airlines, is growing their network to Miami International Airport.Starting at the end of February, reclaim will gradually launch its luggage delivery service for passengers flying from MIA to any of the 199 domestic and international destinations it serves. The first feature offered will be carry-on luggage delivery from door to the pre-security airport lobby. During the first quarter of 2026, the company will add the Remote Luggage Check-in to its product portfolio and will expand its operations to other U.S cities. With these services, reclaim aims to fill a gap in the market as it makes flying easier and hassle-free.Akmann Van-Mary, CEO and Founder of reclaim, explains, "we are starting the first luggage delivery service in North America. Our mission is to make travel easier, lighter, and stress-free by picking up the traveler’s baggage from their homes, hotels, offices, or apartments, delivering it, and doing the check-in at the airport for them. At the same time, companies partnering with us, from airports to airlines and accommodation providers, will enhance the experience for their customers while benefiting from additional ancillary revenue.”How it worksTravelers can book the luggage delivery service on helloreclaim.com at least six hours before the flight. A reclaim team will arrive at the given address to pick up the luggage 6 hours prior to departure. The operators will validate the customer’s identification at time of handover and match it with an active flight boarding pass. Each of the bags will be sealed with tamper-proof tracking tags that allow travelers to monitor the entire process through reclaim, via SMS or e-mail updates at every stage in real-time. reclaim’ luggage delivery service is TSA-compliant and includes basic insurance for each of the pieces. Additionally, travelers can book enhanced protection insurance online.“Time is precious,” says Van-Mary. “So, why spend it in line at the airport instead of enjoying the destination, attending your business meetings or conference? A smoother travel experience increases customers’ satisfaction and loyalty; it also makes the entire process more efficient for business travelers.”Future expansionreclaim’s business model is designed to grow, not only by adding new services and partners to its portfolio but also by expanding its network to other cities across the U.S. and Canada. Reclaim works with Hotels, credit cards, loyalty programs, and airlines.reclaim’s service will also help to manage the large amount of luggage for passengers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Likewise, it is a perfect solution to handle attendees’ baggage at big conferences or events.About reclaimreclaim is transforming how luggage is handled by enabling end-to-end, off-airport baggage delivery that integrates with airport and airline operations. Working with airports, airlines, hotels, loyalty programs, and travelers, reclaim helps reduce friction across the journey while supporting more efficient, passenger-focused airport operationsFor further information, please contact:partners@helloreclaim.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.