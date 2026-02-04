Joetta Breaks American Record in 200m at USATF New York Open and Masters Championships at Ocean Breeze

At the USA Track & Field New Jersey and New York Open & Masters Championships held at Ocean Breeze, four-time Olympian, Joetta set a new American Record that she previously held in the 200m with a new time of 28.17. Join the JoTyme Fitness family on YouTube and Facebook @JoTymeFitness

4-Time Olympian Resets Her Own American 200m Record With a 28.17 Finish at Age 63

Fitness is a lifestyle. I am able to come back after a 25-year retirement to rejoin the masters circuit because I maintained my health in ways that allow me to compete at a national level.” — Joetta, 4x Olympian

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Track and field legend Joetta , a four-time Olympian and American Masters record-holder, delivered a historic performance at the USATF New Jersey & New York Open & Masters Championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. Competing in the indoor 200m for the women’s 60–64 division, Joetta clocked a blistering 28.17, resetting the American Record for women ages 60–64, a record she already owned with 28.64.At 63 years young, Joetta’s performance is the latest milestone in a career defined by longevity, discipline, and relentless commitment to fitness. After announcing her return to competition following a 25-year retirement, Joetta ran the 60m earlier in the meet (6.7) as a warm-up before producing the record-setting 200m.“Fitness is a lifestyle. I am able to come back after a 25-year retirement to rejoin the masters circuit because I maintained my health in ways that allow me to compete at a national level. If you tend to yourself physically and mentally, you can be the champion of your life,” Joetta shared. “I don’t take a single stride for granted. This is about purpose, faith, and staying committed to the process. I’m grateful for the gift of being able to compete.”The performance drew excitement from the Masters community, drawing attendees from across the U.S. including student athletes from Florida where her daughter, USA World Champion sprinter Talitha Diggs competed before joining the professional track and field track.Joetta’s next competition will take place at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships February 19-22, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Beyond competition, Joetta remains a nationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and president of Joetta Sports & Beyond, where she leads professionals and wellness and youth development programs including JoTyme Fitness™, Head 2 ToeFitness, and the D2RYD Track & Field Camp. Her influence extends across sports, education, mental health and community empowerment. She continues to inspire business leaders, families, athletes, and communities nationwide.A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Joetta is also the daughter of the late education icon Dr. Joe L. Clark, portrayed by Morgan Freeman in the film Lean on Me, and the mother of world champion sprinter Talitha Diggs, representing a powerful multigenerational legacy of achievement and service.To learn more about Joetta, visit joettasportsandbeyond.com and follow @joettaolympian on social media platforms.

