DOLORES HUERTA ACTION FUND AND CHIRLA ACTION FUND ENDORSE EUNISSES HERNANDEZ FOR RE-ELECTION

Immigrant rights and labor leaders rally behind the Councilmember amid escalating ICE raids and attacks on working-class communities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez announced the endorsements of the Dolores Huerta Action Fund and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) Action Fund in her 2026 re-election campaign, underscoring broad support from labor, immigrant-rights leaders, and grassroots organizers at a moment of intensified ICE raids and escalating attacks on working-class communities.“As the proud daughter of Mexican immigrants, these endorsements are personal to me,” said Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. “When immigrant families are being targeted, when workers are under attack, and when authoritarian politics are creeping into everyday life, our responsibility is clear: protect our people, invest in community defense, and organize — not retreat. That’s exactly what we’ve been doing, and we won’t stop until each and every family in this city can live without fear. I’m proud to stand with the Dolores Huerta and CHIRLA Action Funds in this fight, and deeply honored to earn their support.”The Dolores Huerta Action Fund, led by legendary labor organizer and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, highlighted Hernandez’s leadership as part of a long tradition of organizing-driven, multiracial coalitions rooted in labor and community power, while CHIRLA, one of the nation’s leading immigrant-rights organizations, emphasized Hernandez’s record of delivering tangible protections and resources for immigrant communities — especially during moments of heightened distress.“Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez has consistently used the power of her office to defend immigrant communities when it matters most,” said Angelica Salas, President of CHIRLA Action Fund. “Her leadership has made a real and measurable difference amidst unconstitutional and violent federal overreach. CHIRLA Action Fund is proud to endorse a leader who treats immigrant safety and dignity as a governing priority.”Since taking office, Councilmember Hernandez has made immigrant defense a central pillar of her work. Her office has fought to preserve funding for day labor centers and immigrant legal representation, deployed rental assistance and food distribution for families facing economic insecurity and immigration enforcement, and launched a first-of-its-kind Community Defense program in Council District 1 — a rapid-response model that sends automated text blasts to alert residents of ICE sightings, conducts Know Your Rights trainings, develops neighborhood block teams, and connects residents with community organizations, legal resources, and emergency support during ICE activity. Hernandez also co-authored Los Angeles’ Sanctuary City ordinance and passed a motion to place Know Your Rights information at STAP bus shelters across the city, ensuring the community can access critical information in public spaces. She has also advanced LAPD crowd-control accountability measures to protect Angelenos from unlawful enforcement, using the tools of City Hall to defend immigrant communities and allies expressing their First Amendment rights.With these endorsements, Councilmember Hernandez continues to build a broad, multiracial coalition rooted in immigrant justice, labor power, and community organizing, solidifying her position as the clear frontrunner. Hernandez now boasts endorsements from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and more than a dozen unions, including SEIU 721, UTLA, NUHW, CIR-SEIU, LIUNA Local 300, Roofers Local 36, ILWU Local 13, UNITE HERE Local 11, IATSE Local B-192, UNAC/UHCP, Teamsters Joint Council 42, and EAA, as well as elected leaders at every level of government including Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Ysabel Jurado, Hugo Soto-Martinez, Nithya Raman, and Heather Hutt, California Assembly Members Alex Lee, Jessica Caloza, Sade Elhawary, and Tina McKinnor, California State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda Solis, Holly Mitchell, and Lindsey Horvath.Since her historic election, Councilmember Hernandez has been a leading voice on the Council for progressive reform, championing affordable housing, tenant protections, unarmed crisis response, and economic justice. Her record includes passing the strongest tenant protections in over 40 years, expanding the unarmed crisis response program, and securing $25 million in improvements for MacArthur Park. As a member of the Budget and Finance Committee during the Fiscal Year 2025–26 budget process, Hernandez played a central role in securing funding to prevent more than 1,000 layoffs among city workers and to support departments serving housing, disability, public health, and community investment. She’s also led environmental justice efforts, opened innovative interim housing, and deployed unprecedented community safety initiatives, including the Peace Ambassador program and the Mobile Overdose Response Unit.###

Eunisses Hernandez has dedicated her career to creating systemic change that addresses the needs of her community.

