Apierion and The Truce Foundation Partner to Protect Olympians & Integrity of Games Through the Truce Compliance Index

Olympians’ Anti-Doping Compliance and Health Data Secured by Apierion’s Digital Medical Twin

Olympians dedicate their lives to fair play, and deserve systems that protect both their health and dignity, the Digital Medical Twin was designed to ensure data integrity, privacy, and trust.” — Michael “Dersh” Dershem, CEO of Apierion.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apierion , a global healthtech solutions company delivering secure, next-generation data infrastructure on the Avalanche blockchain, today announced a collaboration with The Truce Foundation, inspired by the Olympic Truce. Together, they are defending the integrity of the Olympics against its biggest threat: corruption from athletic performance doping. To fight this, they are promoting clarity through the online Truce Compliance Index, monitoring doping incidents and trends during the XXV Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina in February.“Deploying Apierion’s innovative Digital Medical Twin, the Truce Compliance Index will securely present, validate, and chart anti-doping compliance while preserving athlete privacy and data sovereignty,” explained Hugh Dugan, Founder of the Truce Foundation. “Peace through sport depends on fairness, transparency, and trust. Apierion’s Digital Medical Twin provides the critical information to make anti-doping compliance measurable and interoperable, without compromising human rights or athlete privacy.”The original Olympic Truce first called for safe passage and participation of all to the Games passing through warring regions. In today’s digital age, this includes athletes’ bodily safety from doping and the defense of the integrity of the Games. Apierion is the pace-setter for secure and immediate access to athletes’ health information during the heat of elite competition.“Olympians dedicate their lives to fair play, and they deserve systems that protect both their health and their dignity,” added Michael “Dersh” Dershem, CEO of Apierion. “The Digital Medical Twin was designed to ensure data integrity, privacy, and trust. By bringing our data to the Truce Compliance Index, we’re helping Olympians, countries, and sporting bodies demonstrate compliance and transparency, without exposing sensitive personal data.”Apierion’s Digital Medical Twin combines blockchain-based immutability with AI-driven analytics to securely record and validate key anti-doping compliance elements, including:Verified testing eventsTherapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs)Longitudinal biomarker trendsAll data is indexed in a privacy-preserving manner, enabling anonymized, population-level insights while maintaining strict control at the individual athlete level. AI-enabled analytics assess compliance trends across athletes and countries, supporting cross-border cooperation and reinforcing confidence in competition. For Olympians, this means clearer protections, better governance, and assurance that clean sport standards are applied consistently and fairly.In continued pursuit of the Olympic Ideal, Apierion and the Truce Foundation will continue collaborating with Olympic stakeholders to publicize the Truce Compliance Index, align reporting with global standards, and advance a scalable, athlete-centric model for trusted compliance and health data governance.About Apierion:Apierion is a global healthcare fintech company deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts and transact secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange. Apierion collaborates with hospital networks, practice management systems, pharmaceutical companies, insurance payers, pharmacies, and government entities. Committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers, Apierion leverages blockchain technology to improve incentives, reduce costs, enhance transparency and secure data exchange. Apierion believes in permissible sourced system collaboration and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful.About The Truce FoundationThe Truce Foundation, inspired by the ancient Olympic Truce, promotes diplomacy through sport in conjunction with United Nations resolutions for a better world through sport. In addition to honoring world leaders, its innovative Truce Compliance Index promotes adherence to international pledges of safe passage and participation during the timeframe of the Olympic Games. Learn more: www. trucefoundation .worldAbout AvalancheAvalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network’s architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future. Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.