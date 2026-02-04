Manifest and Kapnick Insurance Partner to Improve Healthcare Options for Michigan Employers

First-of-its-kind partnership will bring Manifest Provider Collective to progressive West Michigan employers leveraging Kapnick for benefit consulting services.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manifest, a healthcare solutions design studio, today announced a new partnership with Kapnick Insurance, Michigan’s largest independent, family-owned benefits agency. Together, the organizations will make the Manifest Provider Collective available to employers that work with Kapnick for employee benefits and health plan consulting.

This partnership connects Michigan employers with a trusted collective of high-quality, local healthcare providers, helping companies offer better access to care, improve employee experience, and manage healthcare costs more effectively.

“Manifest was built on the idea that healthcare works better when employers and local providers collaborate,” said Rick Abbott, Co-founder and CEO of Manifest. “The Manifest Provider Collective gives employers access to high-quality care close to home. Kapnick understands how to integrate this approach into a broader benefits strategy, which makes them an ideal partner.”

Manifest was founded by former Michigan healthcare executives Rick Abbott and Aaron Friedkin, MD. The company focuses on designing healthcare solutions that help employers and providers work together to improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs. Through this partnership, Manifest and Kapnick will jointly support employers as they design benefit strategies that better serve employees and their families.

“Kapnick has always believed in strengthening the communities we serve,” said Jim Kapnick, third-generation CEO of Kapnick Insurance. “Healthcare affordability is one of the biggest challenges employers face today. This partnership allows us to help companies deliver higher-quality, more cost-effective care for their employees, while supporting local providers who want deeper relationships with employers.”

The Manifest Provider Collective includes a growing group of Michigan-based healthcare organizations, such as: BAMF Health; Concierge Medicine of West Michigan; Exponential Health; HealthBar; MI Partner Health; Mitten Home Infusion; Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon; Pine Rest ChristianMental Health Services; Plum Health; RightCare Clinic; Sanford Behavioral Health; The Cancer and Hematology Centers of West Michigan; The Derm Institute of West Michigan; The Imaging Center; Tandem365; and Uptiv Health.

Employers interested in more innovative and locally focused benefit strategies can contact Kapnick Insurance to learn how this partnership can support their specific goals.

About Manifest:

Manifest is a healthcare solutions design studio on a mission to build a better healthcare ecosystem—one designed with people at the center. We create human-centered, connected systems that reimagine how care works for Michigan employers, providers, and advisors in areas like primary care, behavioral health, and cancer care. By incubating and scaling high-quality solutions with local providers, we make it easier and more affordable for employees to receive exceptional care close to home.

About Kapnick Insurance:

Kapnick Insurance is an independent advisory firm with Midwest roots anda global reach. With more than 220 professionals, Kapnick provides expertise in business insurance, risk management, employee benefits, worksite well-being, and personal insurance. Founded in 1946, Kapnick is committed to helping organizations protect their people, reduce risk, and control costs.

