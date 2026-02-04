West Covina High School Performing Arts Academy Launches Preview Events and Opens 2026–27 Application Season

Every student has something special inside them. A voice. A talent. A spark waiting for the right stage.

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, the West Covina High School Performing Arts Academy proudly launched its Preview Events season, welcoming theater students from Hollerbrook Middle School and San Jose Charter Academy to campus. The visit offered students an opportunity to experience the Performing Arts Academy firsthand and begin to imagine what their future in the arts could look like.During the visit, students received an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the musical Once On This Island. They observed rehearsals, learned how productions come to life, and witnessed the dedication, teamwork, and creativity that define the Performing Arts Academy experience. Students saw performers, musicians, and technicians working together across disciplines to create meaningful, high-quality productions.“These preview events give students a powerful glimpse into what is possible when passion, discipline, and creativity come together,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores. “The Performing Arts Academy provides students with an opportunity to grow artistically, academically, and personally while feeling supported and inspired. We want every student to know they belong and that their talents matter.”The Preview Events are designed to be more than a tour. They serve as an invitation for students to explore, connect, and see themselves as part of a vibrant learning community that values collaboration and self-expression.Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Denise Knutsen emphasized the importance of early exposure and choice. “These experiences allow students to explore their interests in a real and meaningful way,” Knutsen said. “By opening our doors and sharing the authentic work happening in the Performing Arts Academy, we help students make informed decisions about their educational pathways and discover where they can truly thrive.”Additional preview opportunities will continue in the weeks ahead. Details are available on the flyer, and families are encouraged to attend and learn more about the program. Applications are now open for incoming ninth- and tenth-grade students for the 2026–27 school year. The West Covina High School Performing Arts Academy offers a unique opportunity for students to develop their artistic talents while receiving a strong academic foundation.To apply or learn more, please visit the West Covina High School Performing Arts Academy website at wchspaa.org.

