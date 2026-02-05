Nutraland USA and Ingredients Plus Announce Distribution Partnership for Vegadelight® in Australia and New Zealand

The collaboration supports growing demand for plant-based, clean-label vitamin D3 solutions.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading innovator of plant-based, science-backed dietary ingredients, today announced a new exclusive distribution partnership with Ingredients Plus Pty Ltd for Vegadelight®, Nutraland’s vegan vitamin D3 ingredient derived from lichen, across Australia and New Zealand.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ingredients Plus Pty Ltd will exclusively represent Vegadelight® across all grades in the Australian and New Zealand markets, broadening regional access to a high-quality, plant-based alternative to conventional vitamin D3 sources.

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on expanding global access to differentiated, plant-based ingredients backed by quality and transparency,” said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA. “Ingredients Plus brings strong regional expertise and deep relationships within the Australian and New Zealand nutrition markets, making them an ideal partner for Vegadelight®.”

Vegadelight® is a vegan vitamin D3 ingredient sourced from lichen and designed to meet the growing demand for clean-label, animal-free nutritional solutions. The ingredient offers formulators a sustainable and consumer-aligned option suitable for use across dietary supplement, functional food, and nutrition applications.

“Vitamin D remains one of the most important and widely discussed nutrients in the ANZ market, spanning immune health, bone strength, and overall wellbeing. Vegadelight® would be a strong addition to our portfolio, addressing clear market demand for vegan and sustainable vitamin D3 solutions” says Janine Royce Product Manager at Ingredients Plus Pty Ltd. “We’re pleased to partner with Nutraland USA to bring this innovative lichen-derived ingredient to formulators across Australia and New Zealand.”

The appointment reinforces Nutraland USA’s commitment to strategic regional partnerships and its mission to support formulators with next-generation, plant-based ingredients that align with evolving consumer expectations and regulatory requirements.



About Ingredients Plus Pty Ltd

Ingredients Plus Pty Ltd is a leading, independent ingredient distributor serving the Asia-Pacific region across health and wellness and household care markets. Headquartered in Sydney, the company represents more than 20 global manufacturing partners and delivers advanced and innovative ingredients supported by technical expertise, regulatory support, and formulation know-how.

About Nutraland USA

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of premium, science-backed ingredients for the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage industries. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Nutraland partners with brands to deliver cutting-edge nutritional solutions that support health and wellness worldwide.

