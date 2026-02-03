Illegal Alien Sex Offender Sentenced to 14 months in Prison for Failing to Update Registration as a Sex Offender and Illegally Reentering the United States

Urbana, Ill. – A Guatemalan national, Roberto Nicolas-Simon, 24, has been sentenced to a concurrent 14 months of imprisonment for failing to update registration as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) and being a removed alien illegally present in United States.

