Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,844 in the last 365 days.

Illegal Alien Sex Offender Sentenced to 14 months in Prison for Failing to Update Registration as a Sex Offender and Illegally Reentering the United States

Urbana, Ill. – A Guatemalan national, Roberto Nicolas-Simon, 24, has been sentenced to a concurrent 14 months of imprisonment for failing to update registration as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) and being a removed alien illegally present in United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Illegal Alien Sex Offender Sentenced to 14 months in Prison for Failing to Update Registration as a Sex Offender and Illegally Reentering the United States

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.