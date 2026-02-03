Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,597 in the last 365 days.

Mexican Mafia Associate Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Attack on Orange County Jail Inmate that Left Victim with Slashed Throat

An associate of the Mexican Mafia prison gang was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison for participating in an attack on a fellow Orange County jail inmate in 2019, an assault that left the victim with his throat slashed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mexican Mafia Associate Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Attack on Orange County Jail Inmate that Left Victim with Slashed Throat

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.