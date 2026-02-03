Mexican Mafia Associate Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Attack on Orange County Jail Inmate that Left Victim with Slashed Throat

An associate of the Mexican Mafia prison gang was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison for participating in an attack on a fellow Orange County jail inmate in 2019, an assault that left the victim with his throat slashed.

