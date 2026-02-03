Alexandria sex offender sentenced to 22 years in prison for repeat child sexual abuse material offenses

Antonio Rudy Gonzalez, 41, of Alexandria, man was sentenced today to 22 years in prison for distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) while on supervised release for a similar offense.

