Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Entice a 13-Year-Old Child to Engage in Sexual Activity

Jacksonville, Florida – Tony Leroy Bartley, Jr. (37, Jacksonville) has pleaded guilty to using the internet to attempt to entice a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual activity. Bartley faces a minimum penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison and a potential lifetime term of supervised release. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 21, 2026. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

