Massachusetts Man Charged for Assaulting Federal Officer with Dangerous Weapon

Note, the release has been updated to include a quote from the FBI Director.

Cedric E. Cundiff, 67, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, appeared in federal court yesterday for an initial appearance on a charge of assaulting a federal officer with a knife.

“This case illustrates the danger that our Marshals and other agents face on a daily basis as they work to keep us safe,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will continue vigorously prosecuting anyone who attacks our brave law enforcement officers — if you cross that line, you will pay.”

“The defendant allegedly assaulted a member of the U.S. Marshals Service who was carrying out their lawful duties, and the FBI takes any attacks on law enforcement officers very seriously,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “This arrest should demonstrate the FBI will aggressively investigate assaults on the law enforcement officers who protect our communities and work with our Justice Department partners to make sure violent actors are brought to justice.”

“Each and every day, our law enforcement partners put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III for the Northern District of New York. “As alleged, the defendant violently attacked an officer who was doing just that. Let me be loud and clear: harassment, obstruction, and violence of any kind against members of federal law enforcement will not be tolerated. Anyone who does not heed this warning will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“This was a dangerous and volatile arrest that underscores the real risks our law enforcement partners face every day,” said Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli of the FBI Albany Field Office. “The defendant, already a wanted individual out of Massachusetts, is now facing significant federal prison time for these serious allegations. The FBI will not tolerate any act of violence against our law enforcement partners who work around the clock to keep our communities safe.”

“Violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Christopher Amoia for the Northern District of New York. “Assaults on officers who are carrying out their lawful duties pose a serious threat to public safety and the rule of law. The United States Marshals Service, in partnership with federal and local law enforcement agencies, remains committed to holding individuals accountable for such acts.”

The complaint alleges that on Jan. 29, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force went to a residence in Syracuse, New York, to execute an arrest warrant for Cundiff. Cundiff was wanted in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, on charges including robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

As alleged in the criminal complaint, members of the task force located Cundiff inside the Syracuse residence. After seeing members of the task force at the door, Cundiff fled to a bedroom. When a task force officer with the U.S. Marshals attempted to open the door, Cundiff cut the investigator’s hand with a knife, causing two lacerations and a fracture.

Cundiff appeared yesterday in Syracuse, New York, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mitchell J. Katz for the Northern District of New York. He was detained pending further proceedings.

The charge filed against Cundiff carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is convicted of violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and New York State Police are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie for the Northern District of New York is prosecuting the case.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.