District of New Mexico charges over 7,000 cases in one year of Southern Border enforcement

In coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico brought 7,099 criminal cases in 2025 related to illegal reentry, alien smuggling, immigration fraud, and false statements stemming from southern border enforcement, including 152 cases involving drug trafficking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.