Two Bloods Gang Members Plead Guilty to Sex Trafficking Charges and an Associate Previously Pleaded Guilty to Laundering the Proceeds of Their Crimes

On January 27, 2026 and February 3, 2026, in federal court in Central Islip, co-defendants David M. Amin (D. Amin) and Bryce K. Amin (B. Amin), who are brothers and members of the Bloods street gang, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy and substantive sex trafficking in connection with their roles in their family’s sex and narcotics trafficking business. Previously, in April 2025, co-defendant Patricia A. Peralta (Peralta), D. Amin’s spouse, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy. As part of this business, D. Amin and B. Amin engaged in acts of violence against multiple female victims, and provided drugs to them including fentanyl to cause those victims to engage in commercial sex acts for the defendants’ financial benefit. Peralta assisted the brothers in laundering the proceeds of this lucrative business, from which she likewise derived substantial financial benefits.

