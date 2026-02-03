Virginia Sex Offender Sentenced to 22 Years for Subsequent Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 22 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) while on supervised release for almost identical behavior.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial in April 2024, a Kik (mobile messaging platform) user whose username identified himself as someone who loved little girls was reported to be distributing CSAM. Further investigation revealed that the user was Antonio Rudy Gonzalez, 41, of Alexandria, Virginia. Gonzalez requested and distributed images of children, including toddlers, engaged in sexually explicit conduct to multiple other Kik users. In his messages, Gonzalez indicated that he was “only into kids.” In 2013, Mr. Gonzalez had previously been convicted in the Eastern District of Virginia of distribution of child pornography. His then Kik username was nearly identical to the one used in 2024, and he advertised himself as being interested in “little girls, rape, incest, teens.”

Following a bench trial in September 2025, Gonzalez was convicted on two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography for his 2024 conduct. As a result of his prior conviction, the defendant was subject to a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Trial Attorney Nadia Prinz of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Vanessa Strobbe for the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.

The FBI Washington Field Office investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.