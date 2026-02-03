Submit Release
Jury Finds District Man Guilty of First-Degree Murder for a Shooting on the Grounds of Watkins Elementary School

Antonio Hawley, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been found guilty by a Superior Court jury of first-degree murder while armed and other charges in a shooting that took place on the sports fields of Watkins Elementary School in Southeast Washington, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

