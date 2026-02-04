Latvian Football Club FK Cēsis Establishes Women’s Football Team: Announces Owner Joe Clements and Manager Džeina Eglīte

FK Cesis Logo

American business owner Joe Clements and Latvian professional football player Džeina Eglīte are the newest members of the FK Cēsis Leadership Team

CēSIS, LATVIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FK Cēsis Board of Directors has announced that Joe Clements will assume the role of Owner and Džeina Eglīte as the Manager and Head Coach for the newly established women’s football program and team under the FK Cēsis banner. The new team will play in the first division of the Latvian women’s football pyramid.Clements said, “I’m proud to join FK Cēsis at a pivotal moment for the club,” said Clements. “The men’s program has already established a strong foundation, and our goal is to bring that same level of professionalism, ambition, and long-term planning to the women’s side as we compete for promotion and build a sustainable club.”Egilte said, “Having learned so much as a football player at the highest level in Latvia, playing for both our national team and for league champion Riga FC Women, this opportunity to lay the foundation for success for women’s football in Cēsis is an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up when asked to join the new team and give back to this amazing community."Kevin Doyle, Majority Owner and Chairman said, “we are thrilled to have both Joe and Džeina join us on our journey in Latvia. Their experience and what they bring to our organization will help further demonstrate our commitment to providing the best resources to our club while continuing to build international pipelines between Latvia and the rest of the world.”Roberts Cipe, Board Member and Men’s Team Captain said, “we continue to build the most desirable football program in Latvia. Players from around the region know that with us they have a committed leadership group that will develop extensive networks around the world to provide international pathways for our players. We are building a program that brings a unique perspective to help turn our aspirations into reality.”Joe Clements is the CEO and Co-Founder of Strategic Digital Services (SDS), a U.S.-based marketing and technology firm specializing in data-driven growth strategies. Since founding the company in 2014, he has led SDS through sustained expansion and national recognition. Clements brings a background in public affairs and organizational leadership to his role as an FK Cēsis owner. It was during this period that he met Kevin Doyle, now a fellow FK Cēsis owner, with whom he shares a long-standing professional relationship.Džeina’s career is distinguished by her final professional season with Riga FC Women, where she played an instrumental role in the club's historic 2025 Quadruple. During this landmark campaign, she helped secure the Latvian Women’s League title, the Latvian Cup, the Super Cup, and a first-ever Baltic League trophy for a Latvian club. Eglīte is celebrated as the first woman from the Cēsis region to achieve two-time Latvian championship status. She has also played for the Latvian women’s national football team. Her legacy extends into the coaching ranks, where she now directs the development of the next generation of athletes for the FK Cēsis Academy.

