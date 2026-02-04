Recruiting for Good Launches LA Treat Mom and Me Party The Sweetest Paris Week

Mom love to experience the sweetest Paris week with your daughter participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program before July 1st, 2026 to earn one of three 2027 trips! Mom love to experience the sweetest Paris week with your daughter participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program before July 1st, 2026 to earn one of three 2027 trips! www.GirlsParisParty.com Made Just for You! Live in LA participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn Travel Reward; and enjoy signature parties too www.FrenchCookingParties.com Made for You!

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and rewards referrals with the sweetest bucket list experience Paris trips

Mom&MeParty is The Sweetest Paris Week Tweens Celebrate Art...Chocolate & Fashion!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good launches meaningful travel reward Mom and Me Party ; experience the sweetest week in Paris that combines Art Basel Paris and Salon du Chocolat on the same trip.Ladies who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn the all-inclusive Paris trip ($1500 hotel gift card or $1500 'Airbnb' gift card; and $1500 Airfare Gift Card, $500 Uber Gift Card).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We have a very sweet treat for girls whose mom or grandma successfully earns The Sweetest Paris Trip; girls can work on creative and fulfilling gigs to earn gift cards for their trip!"How Does Mom or Grandma Earn The Sweetest Paris Week to Share or Gift?Mom and Me Party is a travel reward reserved for ladies who have made a difference in the community for ten years.Participate in Recruiting for Good's Referral Program before July 1st, 2026, to earn one of three trips in 2027.1. Introduce an HR Manager or Executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good rewards referral with a mom and me party in Paris for one sweet week.Carlos Cymerman adds; Mom&MeParty is The Sweetest Paris Week Tweens Celebrate Art...Chocolate & Fashion!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to party for Good. Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The Sweetest Rewards; www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Is Made Just for You!We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with the sweetest 100 Birthday Bucket list Trips to experience the world's best art, culture, fashion, nature, sports, and wine festivities in the most beautiful cities. www.TheSweetestBucketList.com Made Just for You!Mom & Me Party is the sweetest coming age trip for tweens; a unique travel experience that combines two sweet and rewarding experiences Art Basel Paris and Salon du Chocolate, happening on the same week. Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn a Mom&Me Party in Paris Trip to learn more visit www.MomandMeParty.com Art + Chocolate + Fashion!"Special Treat for Girls whose mom or grandma successfully earns The Sweetest Paris Week; girls can work on creative and fulfilling gigs to earn gift cards for their trip!"Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs Since 2020; teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values www.TheSweetestGigs.com Mom participate in Recruiting for Good before July 1st, 2026, to secure one of three 2027 Mom and Me Paris trips. Earn invites to French Inspired parties to share with your daughter prior to departure. www.FrenchCookingParties.com Made Just for You!For last 15 years, I have been creating, hosting, and sponsoring the sweetest art, beauty, chocolates, dining, and fashion parties for LA Ladies!""Since 2020, I have created the sweetest and most fulfilling parties for kids in LA www.ASweetDayinLA.com Carlos Founder Recruiting for Good

