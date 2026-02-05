JobNimbus Releases Fourth Annual Roofing Benchmark Report Revealing How Top Contractors Are Scaling Profitably in 2026

Peak Performance was created to give roofing contractors something the industry was missing—a consistent, contractor-first benchmark they can rely on year after year.” — Kaili Smith, VP of Marketing Innovation

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNimbus announced the release of Peak Performance: 2026 Roofing Industry Benchmarks for Success, the fourth annual edition of its contractor-focused industry report designed to help roofing businesses measure performance, identify operational gaps, and scale more effectively.Since its initial release, Peak Performance has become an established annual resource for roofing contractors seeking clarity around the most critical areas of business performance—including lead response, estimating , production efficiency, cash flow, and repeat business. Each year, the report builds on prior findings to provide updated benchmarks and evolving insights aligned with how the roofing industry is changing.“Peak Performance was created to give roofing contractors something the industry was missing—a consistent, contractor-first benchmark they can rely on year after year,” said Kaili Smith, Vice President of Marketing Innovation at JobNimbus. “This fourth annual release reflects what we’ve learned alongside thousands of contractors: growth doesn’t come from chasing trends. It comes from improving execution in the areas that matter most.”Unlike broad construction or technology reports, Peak Performance 2026 is intentionally focused on the realities of running a roofing business. The report evaluates performance across the full contractor lifecycle—from marketing and sales to operations and financial management—and pairs industry benchmarks with clear, practical recommendations that contractors can apply within a 90-day planning horizon.The 2026 edition reinforces a growing industry emphasis on disciplined execution, where contractors who understand their numbers outperform peers in close rates, production consistency, and cash flow stability. The full report is available here: Peak Performance 2026About JobNimbusFounded to help contractors run more organized and profitable businesses, JobNimbus is an all-in-one CRM and business management platform built specifically for the construction industry. From lead management and estimating to production tracking, payments, and automation, JobNimbus supports contractors across the entire job lifecycle. Thousands of roofing contractors nationwide rely on JobNimbus to operate with greater clarity, consistency, and confidence.

