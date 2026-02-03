Councilmembers Luedtke, Katz, and Mink Introduce Bill to Support Volunteer Firefighters

MARYLAND, March 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

From the Offices of Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Sidney Katz and Kristin Mink

Bill would clarify lawful use of EMS reimbursement funds while reinforcing Montgomery County’s commitment to its combined Volunteer-Career Fire and Rescue System

Montgomery County Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink — who make up the Council’s Public Safety Committee — introduced expedited legislation today to allow critical existing resources to support the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association and its 19 independent local fire departments. Expedited Bill 6-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Emergency Medical Services Insurance Reimbursement Program - Use of Revenues, responds to a recent Office of the Inspector General finding and provides clear statutory direction to ensure funds are used lawfully, transparently and in direct support of public safety services.

Montgomery County operates a combined career and volunteer fire-rescue system that provides emergency medical, fire suppression and rescue services across the County. EMS reimbursement revenues from the state help support enhancements to that system, including staffing, training, equipment and facilities. The legislation clarifies that a portion of these funds may be distributed through the authorized local fire and rescue department representative and used for defined public safety purposes such as apparatus, facilities, volunteer training, gear and equipment, recruitment and retention, and administrative support tied directly to emergency services.

“Montgomery County’s emergency response system is built on a strong partnership between career professionals and volunteers. Volunteers are not an add-on, they are a cornerstone of that system,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “This bill clarifies the law while reaffirming our commitment to ensuring volunteers are supported, respected, and integrated into protecting our residents every single day.”

“The Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association provides a valuable service to our County and to our local volunteer fire departments,” said Councilmember Katz. “We need to ensure they are allowed continued access to funding needed to deliver the resources and support our residents depend on.”

“I am proud to sponsor Expedited Bill 6-26 along with the entire Public Safety Committee in order to correct County law so that our volunteer Fire and Rescue Services can continue to benefit from EMS Insurance Reimbursements,” said Councilmember Kristin Mink. “The legislation will allow our local volunteers to maintain resources for facilities, purchase apparatus and equipment, and fund essential supportive services. We are grateful for the contributions of our volunteer and career Fire and Rescue staff, and this law will ensure that both are supported by Emergency Medical Service insurance reimbursements”

The bill maintains existing protections that ensure County residents are not billed out-of-pocket for emergency medical services and preserves requirements that EMS reimbursement revenues supplement — not replace — baseline fire and rescue funding. It also continues oversight mechanisms to ensure funds are used only for eligible public safety purposes.

The legislation is being introduced as expedited to provide timely clarity and continuity for the fire and rescue system.

Council President Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Kate Stewart, Marilyn Balcombe, Will Jawando, Laurie-Anne Sayles, Andrew Friedson, Shebra Evans and Evan Glass are cosponsoring the legislation.

# # #