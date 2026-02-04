Openly Partners with Kyber to Streamline Claims Communication and Improve Policyholder Experience

New partnership automates claims correspondence, giving adjusters more time for complex claims and policyholder support

Kyber helps us deliver clearer, more consistent messages to policyholders, and it gives our adjusters time back to focus on the work that drives better outcomes.” — Gina Reyes, Vice President of Claims at Openly

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openly , a premium homeowners insurance provider built for independent agents, announced a partnership with Kyber to automate claims correspondence. By deploying Kyber’s AI-native platform, Openly will reduce the time adjusters spend drafting, reviewing, and delivering communications, while supporting faster, clearer updates for policyholders.Openly’s claims organization is designed around experienced professionals and a modern operating model that keeps the focus on the policyholder experience. The partnership with Kyber builds on that foundation by introducing a structured, governed correspondence workflow into the daily claims process, helping teams move quickly while maintaining consistent, high-quality communication.“Communication is one of the most important parts of a great claims experience,” said Gina Reyes, Vice President of Claims at Openly. “Kyber helps us deliver clearer, more consistent messages to policyholders, and it gives our adjusters time back to focus on the work that drives better outcomes.”Kyber is purpose-built for insurers to automate claims letters and forms using no-code templates, compliance-aware workflows, and review controls. The platform helps claims teams quickly generate polished drafts, streamline approvals, and maintain consistency across communications.“Openly has built a brand around a modern policyholder and agent experience,” said Arvind Sontha, Founder and CEO of Kyber. “This partnership reflects a shared focus on operational excellence in claims communications, where speed, clarity, and control directly shape the customer experience.”About OpenlyOpenly is a premium homeowners insurance provider serving independent agents nationwide. Its centralized platform combines competitive coverage, modern technology, and high-touch service to deliver a better insurance experience for agents and policyholders. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is available in 24 states and partners with more than 44,000 independent agents across the U.S. Learn more at Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc.About KyberKyber is a Y Combinator-backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high-quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces the time adjusters spend drafting by 65% and total letter cycle time by 5x, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. Learn more at askkyber.com and linkedin.com/company/ask-kyber/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.