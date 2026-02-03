Commentary | California judges defend their independence and the rule of law

When the rule of law is under attack, judges are among its natural defenders. But the very nature of their positions prevents them from doing or even saying much outside of their courtrooms. They have to avoid any appearance of bias or partisanship.

