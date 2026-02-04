VENEZUELAN ACTRESS NANA PONCELEON STARS IN MAJOR SONY PICTURES THEATRICAL RELEASE CLIKA

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venezuelan actress Nana Ponceleon marks a major milestone in her international career as a co-star in CLIKA, a feature film produced by Sony Pictures/Columbia Pictures and Rancho Humilde, now playing in over 2,000 theaters across the United States. The film premiered at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, highlighting the significance of this major studio release for both the cast and the Latino community.CLIKA tells the emotionally rich story of Mari, interpreted by Nana, and her son, Chito, interpreted by JayDee, lead singer of the corridos tumbados group Herencia de Patrones. Chito starts out determined to support his family and pursue his musical dreams, but when financial pressures threaten their home, he makes risky choices that pull him away from his original ambitions and values. As Chito navigates the tension between survival, fame, and purpose, Mari stands as his moral compass. Her guiding words “There’s no shortcut to your dreams,” which also serve as the film’s tagline, underscore the film’s central message about hard work, resilience, and the cost of taking the easy path in pursuit of success.“Being part of a Sony Pictures and Rancho Humilde’s production is an incredible honor. I carry Venezuela with me in every project, and representing our talent on this scale is deeply meaningful and exciting,” said Nana.Nana, born in Venezuela and raised between Venezuela and the United States, brings emotional depth and a bicultural perspective to her work on screen and stage. She is widely recognized for her role in the critically acclaimed Venezuelan feature film La Hora Cero (The Zero Hour), which received multiple international awards, broke box office records in Venezuela, and aired on HBO.On stage, Nana starred in My Mother’s Severed Head, produced by Bruce Willis and presented at Theatre Row in New York City, earning both the Premio Arte Best Actress Award and the Premio ATI Special Recognition Award. She also wrote, produced, and co-directed the Caracas stage production Volver a Empezar, which launched the careers of now-prominent Venezuelan actresses and performers, including her daughter, Dani Barranco, who made her stage debut as a young actress in that play. Today, Dani is a well-known Venezuelan singer and social media influencer, recognized for her music, online presence, and status as a rising cultural voice in the Latin entertainment scene.Before fully transitioning into the arts, Nana held corporate leadership roles for over a decade, including 12 years at Microsoft, an experience that informs her work both creatively and as a speaker. She is also a Synergy and Integration Life Coach and the creator of ACT Feminine / WeMen, whose mission is to create a world where women and men collaborate, cooperate, and co-create their shared world together.Looking ahead, Nana will be a guest speaker in February at the virtual event Women with Vision Mastermind, Built to Win. As CLIKA continues its nationwide theatrical run, Nana’s performance marks a defining step in a career that bridges cultures, industries, and artistic disciplines.Trailer and tickets: https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/clika Media Contacts:Will LukeLukevision Production+1 (310) 279‑8025lukevisionent@gmail.com

