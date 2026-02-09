Santa Barbara Surgeon Defines the 'Post-Filler' Era with DeepFrame™ Facelift. Publishes The DeepFrame Facelift Book

Dr. Adam Lowenstein - The DeepFrame Facelift

Dr. Adam Lowenstein publishes The DeepFrame Facelift: A Structural Guide, challenging the industry standard of volume-heavy rejuvenation.

I wrote this guide and defined the DeepFrame technique to address the root cause of aging: the descent of the facial framework.” — Dr. Adam Lowenstein

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst a growing global conversation about "filler fatigue" and the overfilled aesthetic, Adam Lowenstein, MD, FACS, has announced the release of his new book, The DeepFrame Facelift: A Structural Guide to Modern Facial Rejuvenation, now available on Amazon.Simultaneously, Montecito Plastic Surgery has released a definitive online medical resource detailing the DeepFrame Facelift ™, the proprietary surgical system described in the book. This dual release offers patients and practitioners a comprehensive "source of truth" for a technique designed to restore natural facial architecture without reliance on artificial volume."Patients are increasingly tired of the 'pumped up' look that comes from trying to fix structural aging with superficial fillers and fat grafting," says Dr. Lowenstein, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and author. "I defined the DeepFrame technique and wrote this guide to address the root cause of aging: the descent of the facial framework. It provides a clear, anatomical roadmap for why structural repositioning yields a result that is superior to simply expanding the face."The “Anti-Filler" and “Anti-Fat Grafting” Methodology:The new book and online protocol highlight the core philosophy of the DeepFrame Facelift™: Preservation of Identity. Unlike techniques that pull skin laterally or mask aging with heavy fat grafting and fillers, the DeepFrame protocol utilizes subperiosteal mobilization to lift the patient's own deep tissue layers back to their youthful position.Defining the Standard for Facelifts:As Santa Barbara continues to grow as a premier destination for luxury surgical services, Dr. Lowenstein’s work codifies the California standard -- results that appear entirely unoperated, fresh, and authentic. The book serves as a patient guide to understanding this approach and why it matters for longevity. The DeepFrame Facelift: A Structural Guide to Modern Facial Rejuvenation is available now for purchase on Amazon.About Adam Lowenstein, MD, FACS Dr. Adam Lowenstein is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, author, and the principal surgeon of Montecito Plastic Surgery in Santa Barbara, California. A recognized authority in advanced facial rejuvenation, Dr. Lowenstein specializes in the DeepFrame Facelift™, Deep Plane Facelift, migraine surgery, and aesthetic breast surgery. His practice features an AAASF-certified private surgery center, offering world-class safety and privacy for local, national, and international patients.Media Contact:Christina HouglandMontecito Plastic Surgery1722 State Street, Suite 101Santa Barbara, CA 93101Phone: 805-969-9004Email: info@sbplasticsurgeon.com

