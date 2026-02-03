Guangdong Senssun Weighing Apparatus Group Ltd. Honors First Mold with 2025 Outstanding Supplier Award Again

The award recognizes First Mold’s precision injection molding expertise and four-year partnership with Senssun in manufacturing weighing instruments.

We dedicate this award in recognition of the great work and commitment we have had with First Mold.” — Director, Guangdong Senssun Weighing Apparatus Group Ltd.

ZHONGSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guangdong Senssun Weighing Apparatus Group Ltd. is a global manufacturer of weighing instruments. The company has previously collaborated with First Mold as its key supplier. Consequently, Senssun has awarded First Mold the 2025 Outstanding Supplier Award for the second consecutive year. The award displays First Mold consistency in the consumer electronic manufacturing market. The company’s reliability in product delivery shows its ability to create long-term partnerships with global players, an example being its four-year collaboration with Senssun on the manufacture of weighing instruments through precision injection molding.



A Prestigious Recognition from a Global Industry Leader

Senssun has gained global recognition for its diverse manufacturing capabilities in weighing instruments. Its international clients include sectors such as the medical industry, industrial measurement, scientific research, and logistics applications across continental markets in Asia, America, and Europe. Every year, Senssun offers its top award (The Outstanding Supplier Award) to its top suppliers.

“First Mold has not only demonstrated effectiveness in supply chain but also ensured that we get the best products to our clients.” said director Guangdong Senssun Weighing Apparatus Group Ltd. “Various criteria are considered before giving this award. First, the product must always be of good quality. Second, the manufacturing must be of high precision and observed technical capability. The delivery must be on time and exhibit reliability in the supply chain. The company must also be responsive and demonstrate technical collaboration throughout the year.''



Four Years of Strategic Collaboration

Four years ago, Senssun was seeking a reliable partner who could provide services for plastic. First Mold came in and filled this gap by offering a highly precise injection molding option, which was highly embraced by Senssun. It is this interrelationship that resulted in the four-year partnership between the two companies. First Mold has worked to provide custom mold design and manufacturing, ensuring process optimization for high-volume production. Consequently, the company has, on many occasions, supplied Senssun with the bespoke components that meet the company's requirements.



Quality as a Shared Core Value

Quality has been the binding that keeps the good relationship between Senssun and First Mold. Quality begins with the initial mold design. It is known that an error in the mold is likely to be transferred to the final products. The quality is further observed throughout the entire production system. The two companies share a commitment to ensuring that quality is integral to the manufacturing process and that the resulting products meet the required standards.



Supporting Global Market Demands

Senssun has previously relied on a stable supply chain to expand its global market. This supply chain has been facilitated by First Mold, which delivers its supplies on time, ensuring stable production and meeting the diverse requirements provided by Senssun. This collaboration has benefited Senssun in many ways. First, it has made the company meet tight production schedules. There are many orders across companies and countries, each requiring supplies at different timelines. The reliable supply chain from the two companies has enhanced this timely delivery. Second, Senssun has accelerated the introduction of new products into markets, thereby creating new markets. First Mold has driven Senssun to meet the competitive pressures of the current market by meeting the company's needs on time.



Continuous Improvement and Process Optimization

Beyond fulfilling its assignment to deliver quality on time, First Mold has actively collaborated with Senssun to ensure continuous improvement. In essence, the company has, over time, refined its rapid tooling and production tooling, optimized its production, and refined its manufacturing methods. First Mold has redefined its molds over time to enhance cycle time. The process continues to adjust to minimize material waste.



Commitment to Innovation and Future Collaboration

A four-year strategic partnership between the two companies has proved that there is more they can do together in the future. Through these collaborations and engagements, the companies have committed to strengthening future collaborations. Senssun is working to invest in new technologies and expand into new markets for its new products. First Mold is seeking to enhance its production systems to support future developments assigned by Senssun. This future collaborative approach seeks to advance materials for durability, tooling innovations to enhance precision, and supporting next-generation weighing instruments designs.

