TermScout™ Appoints John Lindsey as Vice President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TermScout today announced that John Lindsey has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Lindsey will lead TermScout’s revenue organization as enterprises increasingly rely on procurement-led risk intelligence to accelerate sales cycles, reduce deal friction, and support legal teams responsible for governance and ongoing oversight.Lindsey brings more than three decades of experience building and scaling enterprise sales teams in B2B software, with a focus on complex buying environments where procurement, legal, and sales alignment directly determines deal velocity. His background includes leading go-to-market execution across multiple stages of growth and partnering closely with legal, procurement, and finance stakeholders.“Procurement teams are being asked to move faster without taking on unbounded risk,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout.“TermScout gives procurement teams early, objective insight into contract terms and how they align with market norms, equips sales teams with certified terms that reduce uncertainty, and provides legal teams with standardized data to support compliance and oversight. John understands how to sell into that reality and scale it responsibly.”At TermScout, Lindsey will oversee revenue strategy, enterprise sales execution, and customer expansion. He will work closely with product and customer teams to deploy TrustMark™ certifications and Certify™, TermScout’s Contract Intelligence Layer, together forming the company’s structured contract intelligence tools, to meet procurement’s growing demand for early visibility into certified, market-aligned terms, help sales organizations accelerate deal readiness, and enable legal teams to support both with consistent standards.“What drew me to TermScout is the clarity of the value proposition,” said Lindsey. “By giving procurement teams defensible insight into contract terms early, supporting sales teams in navigating procurement-led reviews with greater predictability, and giving legal teams an aligned understanding of contract risk based on structured benchmarks, that combination of pre-signature clarity and speed is what enterprises are looking for.”TermScout helps procurement, legal, and business teams assess, benchmark, and certify contracts against market standards using Certify, its Contract Intelligence Layer, and TrustMark certifications. By applying data-driven benchmarking, TermScout enables organizations to move faster with greater clarity and confidence.About TermScoutTermScout is the leading contract intelligence and certification platform helping modern businesses accelerate revenue, manage risk, and build trust in agreements by independently verifying contract terms against market standards.For more information about TermScout, visit www.TermScout.com.

