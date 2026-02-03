ICE Arrests Illegal Alien One Week Before Graduation from New Orleans Police Department Academy Training, Issued Firearm

It is a felony for an illegal alien to possess a firearm, and he did not have valid work authorization

WASHINGTON — ICE law enforcement arrested Larry Temah, a 46-year-old illegal alien from Cameroon, a recruit for the New Orleans Police Department on January 28, 2026. Temah was recruited to the New Orleans Police Department and issued a gun despite the fact that he could not legally carry a weapon as an illegal alien.

Temah originally entered the United States legally in 2015 on a visitor visa. In 2016, he was granted conditional residency after marrying a U.S. citizen. However, in 2022, his application for permanent residency was denied due to fraud. Temah was ordered to appear in immigration court three times but continued to disregard U.S. law by not showing up, resulting in the immigration judge ordering him removed in absentia. He did not have valid work authorization.

Temah is now in ICE custody and will remain, pending removal proceedings.

“This illegal alien from Cameroon, Larry Temah, is not only breaking the law with every step he takes in this country illegally, but the New Orleans Police Department hired him and issued him in a firearm—what kind of law enforcement department gives criminal illegal aliens guns and badges? It’s a FELONY for illegal aliens to even possess a firearm,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities—especially on our police forces.”

Sanctuary cities like New Orleans ignore ICE detainers and are protecting illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. ICE will continue placing detainers and enforcing immigration law.

