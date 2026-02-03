DHS Law Enforcement Experienced More Than 180 Vehicle Attacks Since President Trump Took Office

ICE law enforcement is facing a 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new data that U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) have experienced 182 vehicle attacks against them since President Trump took office.

From January 21, 2025 – January 24, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers experienced 68 vehicular attacks against them, compared to only two during the same time period the previous year. This is a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks against ICE law enforcement.

From January 21, 2025 – January 24, 2026, CBP law enforcement officers experienced 114 vehicular attacks against them, compared to only 51 during the same time period the previous year. This is a 124% increase against CBP law enforcement.

“Sanctuary politicians with their rhetoric comparing ICE to the Nazi Gestapo, slave patrols, and the secret police and encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest have incited violence against law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We have seen more than 180 vehicle attacks against law enforcement since President Trump took office. In addition to these vehicle attacks, our officers are also facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats as they risk their lives to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.”

A non-exhaustive list of examples of violence toward law enforcement officers below:

June 21, 2025: In Bell and Maywood, California, Border Patrol vehicles were violently targeted during lawful operations. On Atlantic Boulevard, one vehicle was rammed and had its tires slashed. On Slauson Avenue, a civilian struck a federal vehicle, totaling it. The driver was arrested for suspicion of vehicular assault as a mob formed and slashed additional tires. The Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Office of Field Operations teams, and Border Patrol Special Operations responded and restored order.

July 31, 2025: Two criminal aliens attempted to ram their vehicle into ICE officers during a targeted enforcement operation in Colorado Springs, Colorado. As a result of their violent actions and to protect the officers and agents onsite, an officer fired three shots into the vehicle. The aliens fled and later abandoned the vehicle.

August 16, 2025: During a targeted enforcement operation in San Bernardino, CBP officers were injured in a vehicle stop after a subject refused to exit his car and attempted to run them down with his car. The suspect drove directly at the officers, striking two with his vehicle. In response to this violent act, a CBP officer was forced to discharge his firearm in self-defense. The subject then fled the scene. Later, the San Bernardino Police Department, who were contacted by a federal official assigned to the operation regarding the assault, located the suspect at a residence and briefly had him in custody—only to release him. This reckless decision came despite the subject’s outright refusal to comply and his wounding of two federal officers. It is yet another tragic example of California’s pro-sanctuary policies that shield criminals instead of protecting communities. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) later secured a criminal warrant from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Francisco Longoria—a criminal illegal alien—for assault on a federal officer. On August 28, 2025, HSI’s Special Response Team, with support from CBP Office of Field Operations, executed the warrant, entered the fugitive’s residence, and placed him under arrest.

September 12, 2025: An ICE officer discharged his weapon because feared for his life while he was being dragged a significant distance by an illegal alien, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez's, car. Our law enforcement officer followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement.

September 14, 2025: An ICE officer was injured in a vehicular assault in Homestead, Florida. The driver, an illegal alien from Guatemala, reversed his car into the officer during a traffic stop in an attempt to flee, hitting the officer in the leg and nearly crushing him. The suspect rammed into multiple ICE vehicles and then sped away into incoming traffic, colliding with a utility van. The driver and three other illegal aliens were arrested.

October 2, 2025: ICE officers were targets of two different vehicular assaults in Illinois on the same day, with one in Bensenville and the other in Norridge. The suspects in both cases were criminal illegal aliens who were arrested.

October 14, 2025: During an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, an illegal alien rammed CBP vehicles with his own and attempted to flee. Border Patrol pursued the suspect and managed to bring him to a stop using an authorized precision immobilization technique maneuver. The driver and his passenger, both illegal aliens from Venezuela, were arrested for assault on a federal agent and accessory to assault, respectively.

October 17, 2025: During a traffic stop, an individual attempted to evade authorities. During the attempted stop, the suspect drove his vehicle at a Metro Police officer and a special agent from HSI, in a deliberate attempt to run them down. The agent—in fear for his life, the lives of others, and the public—fired defensive shots into the suspect’s vehicle. No one was injured and Metro Police took the suspect into custody.

October 21, 2025: During a targeted enforcement traffic stop in the Los Angeles area, Carlito Ricardo Parias—who had previously escaped from custody—attempted to evade arrest yet again. ICE law enforcement officers, assisted by U.S. Marshals, pulled over the illegal alien from Mexico in a standard law enforcement procedure. The illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and began ramming the law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to flee. Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots. The illegal alien was shot in the elbow, and one law enforcement officer was shot in the hand by a ricochet bullet. Emergency medical services transported both Parias and the USMS officer to the nearest hospital for treatment. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries. HSI sought criminal charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal law enforcement.

October 22, 2025: On a day in which Border Patrol agents faced numerous attacks throughout Chicago, there were three different vehicular attacks against law enforcement. Several of the arrested suspects had criminal histories, including a Latin Kings gang member with convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, destroying evidence, and DUI.

October 29, 2025: At approximately 4:00 AM, ICE officers initiated a vehicle stop on the I-17 and Dove Valley Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The driver of the vehicle, Jose Garcia-Sorto, an illegal alien from Honduras, initially stopped, but as officers approached the vehicle, Garcia-Sorto began to pull away. As the vehicle abruptly began speeding away, an officer was in the path of the vehicle. Fearing for his life, the officer defensively discharged his service weapon two times, striking Garcia-Sorto’s vehicle. The officer who discharged his firearm was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The illegal alien was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a wound in stable condition.

November 8, 2025: In the Chicago neighborhood of Little Village, U.S. Border Patrol was attacked while conducting immigration enforcement operations. Border Patrol then encountered a vehicle that attempted to ram their convoy at the intersection of Cermak and California, but was thwarted when a Controlled Tire Deflation Device was deployed. The Border Patrol convoy then proceeded toward an FBI facility and encountered two drivers trying to obstruct operations. After they were warned to stop, one of the drivers attempted to ram the convoy. The driver was arrested. Border Patrol reached the FBI facility when rioters attempted to breach security there. Chicago Police responded to help secure the perimeter.

Later, individuals stalked and followed the convoy into a parking lot and a vehicle rammed a Border Patrol’s vehicle. Three suspects were immediately arrested for assault.

After departing the parking lot, the law enforcement convoy was again attacked, resulting in a broken window. The convoy became stuck at 26th and Kostner and sustained window damage along with a fourth vehicle ramming.

November 13, 2025: Ever Gabriel Alvarez-Campos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with pending criminal charges for second-degree assault, intentionally rammed his car into an ICE vehicle and fled the scene, endangering officers and members of the Adelphi, Maryland community. Alvarez then hit another vehicle and fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by ICE officers.

November 18, 2025: While conducting an immigration enforcement operation near the intersection of Central Avenue and Eastway Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, Border Patrol arrested Joshua Long, a US citizen, for vehicular assault against a federal agent.

December 8, 2025: ICE arrested Luis Jesus Acosta Gutierrez, an illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected member of Tren de Aragua (TdA). ICE officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, at which point Acosta resisted arrest by intentionally ramming an officer’s vehicle into a tree. Thankfully, the officer sustained no injuries.

December 21, 2025: ICE officers positively identified Juan Carlos Rodrigues Romero, an illegal alien from Cuba, as he got into a white SUV near Westminster Street in St. Paul, Minnesota. When ICE Enforcement officers conducted a lawful vehicle stop, officers approached and identified themselves as ICE law enforcement. Romero was noncompliant and refused to roll down his window, causing officers to warn that they would have to break the window if he continued to not comply with lawful orders. In response, Romero drove off, striking one of the officers in his attempt to escape. ICE officers gave chase, and, after a brief pursuit, Romero pulled into a parking lot near his residence and struck two parked vehicles. Officers again stopped Romero’s vehicle and commanded him to exit. Romero began ramming his car into an ICE vehicle and struck ANOTHER ICE officer. The officer who was struck by Romero’s car defensively fired two rounds from his service weapon, causing Romero to drive off again. No one was struck by any of the defensive shots fired. Romero then drove to the front door of his apartment complex, rammed another ICE vehicle, then got out of his car and attempted to flee into his apartment. Officers pursued, and brought Romero to the ground, who continued to violently resist arrest and bit one of the officers. Officers eventually subdued Romero and placed him in handcuffs. Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Romero was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. Romero was admitted into the United States in 2024 by the Biden administration through the CBP One app, which released over a million completely unvetted illegal aliens into the interior of the United States.

January 8, 2026: Two suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates—let loose on American streets by Joe Biden—weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland. The agent took immediate action to defend himself and others, shooting them. The driver of the vehicle, Luis David Nico Moncada is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal. The passenger, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is associated with Tren de Aragua. She illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and was RELEASED into this country by the Biden administration. Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland.

January 13, 2026: ICE arrested Robyn Argote Brooks, an illegal alien from Cuba who weaponized his vehicle against federal law enforcement officials and rammed two ICE vehicles with his car in San Antonio, Texas on January 13. ICE officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop to arrest Brooks. The illegal alien refused to comply with law enforcement commands to exit his vehicle. He then attempted to evade arrest by throwing his vehicle into reverse and backing up full speed, almost running over an ICE officer. Fortunately, he missed the officer and slammed into an ICE vehicle instead. The illegal alien then accelerated forward, slamming into a second ICE vehicle and injuring the officer in the front seat. ICE officers successfully arrested him.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The public can report doxing and harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

# # #