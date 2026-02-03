Pulse of the City News Recognizes Companies for 15 Years of Exceptional Customer Service

Three companies were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for 15 consecutive years of providing outstanding customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse of the City News is honoring three contractors for a legacy of outstanding customer service and satisfaction with their 15th consecutive Pulse Award Guy Painting LLC in Indianapolis blends teamwork, experience and talent to provide customers with the best experience for all their painting needs. The family-owned, full-service contractor handles interior and exterior painting as well as cabinet painting, trim painting, wood repair and more. The company’s approach has been the same since day one: do great work, treat people with respect and never cut corners. It doesn’t get any simpler than that, but the philosophy has paid off, earning Guy Painting consistently high praise from customers and a host of awards to its credit. What more to expect from a team that takes pride in what they do. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Guy-Painting-LLC-Indianapolis-IN All Around Joe in Milford, Ohio, began with a desire to help homeowners achieve their dreams of upgrading their homes, from simple alterations to major repairs and renovations. The company offers a variety of handyman services to clients in the Cincinnati area, with a reputation for the finest remodeling services. Most importantly, the team at All Around Joe focuses on communication and complete customer satisfaction. In addition to providing affordable and functional solutions, the team treats its clients like family. As they say, that’s what being a good contractor (and neighbor) is all about. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/all-around-joe-milford-oh Anthony & Sylvan Pools in Warminster, Pennsylvania, specializes in building custom pools throughout the Delaware Valley. In business for more than 75 years, Anthony & Sylvan Pools have worked on more than one million pools and bring that experience to every job, big or small. In addition to custom pools complemented by decks, fences and patios, the company also remodels pools, adding new features like custom lighting, water features and tile mosaics, as well as offering ongoing maintenance services. Anthony & Sylvan Pools’ highly skilled design and construction experts have extensive local knowledge and prioritize outstanding customer service at every stage of the process. The goal is to ensure every detail of a customer’s backyard reflects their unique vision. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/anthony-sylvan-pools-hq-Warminster-PA Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.