Ido Aharoni Interviews Karen E. Kennedy, President & Founder of NAS Investment Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambassador Ido Aharoni sits down with Karen E. Kennedy , President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions, for a candid, wide‑ranging interview centered on long‑term investing, disciplined decision‑making, and staying objective in uncertain markets.In the discussion, Kennedy reflects on the family legacy that shaped her approach to stewardship and risk awareness, and shares how she built National Asset Services in the wake of the 2007–2008 financial crisis. During that period of disruption, she stepped into distressed situations and worked alongside investor groups to help stabilize real estate deals when market volatility and lending conditions created significant pressure across portfolios.The interview also explores Kennedy’s framework for evaluating opportunities across multiple commercial real estate asset types, with emphasis on conservative underwriting, fixed‑rate debt strategies, and clear visibility into the operational drivers that support durable performance.A key segment focuses on how thoughtfully structured “club deals” can work when risk is clearly defined, sponsor and investor interests are aligned, and transparency is built into the process from the outset.Spotlight Topic: “Echo Chamber Investing”Kennedy cautions investors against becoming overly reliant on a single information source or narrow circle of viewpoints, especially in unpredictable market environments. Her practical antidote: diversify input, verify independently, and strengthen personal judgment to support long‑term, family‑oriented investment goals.The full interview is intended to help commercial real estate investors pressure‑test assumptions, stay grounded in fundamentals, and make decisions with clarity, discipline, and perspective.National Asset Services (NAS) is a leading commercial real estate firm known for delivering value across economic cycles while elevating the resident experience. NAS provides comprehensive property and asset management on behalf of the company’s investment clients—prioritizing long‑term performance and operational efficiency.Since 2008, NAS has served 2,627 investment clients, distributed more than $663 million in cash flow, and overseen a national portfolio spanning 187 commercial properties totaling over 25 million square feet across 31 states. With more than $3.36 billion in managed asset value, NAS has built a reputation for disciplined execution and an investor‑first approach. Learn more at nasassets.com.About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services’ experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of high‑quality DST investment programs that offer investors well‑performing assets that produce reliable yields.All the company’s investment properties offer multiple benefits for investors, including:• Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit• Non‑recourse property financing• Management‑free ownership• Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis• Suitable for self‑directed IRAs• Qualification for 1031 ExchangeThe company’s website, nasinvestmentsolutions.com , offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and free guides for investors seeking passive DST property investments.

