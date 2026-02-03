Roger Bonds, Former Head of Security for Sean Combs, Hits No. 2 on Amazon With New Memoir

Loyalty, Lies, and the Life That Almost Killed Me by Roger Bonds Loyalty without truth can quietly destroy you.

Roger Bonds’ memoir resonates nationwide, offering a raw look at loyalty, truth, and breaking cycles.

This book isn’t about tearing anyone down. It’s about examining the code many of us were raised by and deciding whether it’s helping us live or just helping us survive” — Roger Bonds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roger Bonds’ new memoir, Bonds: Loyalty, Lies, and the Life That Almost Killed Me, has climbed to No. 2 on Amazon.com’s New Release Bestseller list, signaling strong national interest in a story rooted in truth, accountability, and lived experience.

In Bonds, Roger Bonds offers a raw, first-person account of growing up in Harlem, navigating street life, incarceration, and later finding himself in high-pressure environments where loyalty and silence were often treated as currency. After rebuilding his life following federal incarceration, Bonds went on to serve as head of security for Sean “Diddy” Combs for approximately ten years, traveling globally and operating in elite, high-visibility environments.

Rather than positioning the book as a tell-all or exposé, Bonds is framed as a personal reckoning with the unspoken rules that quietly shape lives, choices, and outcomes.

“This book isn’t about headlines or tearing anyone down,” Bonds explains. “It’s about examining the code a lot of us were raised by and asking whether it’s actually helping us live or just helping us survive.”

Readers are responding to the book’s honesty and restraint. Bonds explores how loyalty can blur into obligation, how silence is often mistaken for strength, and how proximity to power is not the same as having it. Through reflection and hard-earned insight, Bonds challenges readers to reconsider the cycles they inherited and the choices still within their control.

More than a memoir, Bonds is emerging as a resource for at-risk youth, survivors of domestic violence, formerly incarcerated individuals, and those preparing for reentry. Woven throughout the narrative are lessons and reflections designed to spark conversation, self-awareness, and change without lecturing or judgment.

Since its release, the book has gained traction among readers looking for stories that are both authentic and instructive. Its rapid rise on Amazon’s New Release Bestseller list reflects a growing appetite for narratives that confront hard truths while offering a path forward.

Bonds: Loyalty, Lies, and the Life That Almost Killed Me is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats. Readers can also learn more or access direct purchase links at www.TheBookofBonds.com

. An audiobook edition is forthcoming.

For interviews, press opportunities, speaking engagements, or additional information, media inquiries should be directed to Roz Smalls at 1Brick Publishing via info@1BrickPublishing.com

