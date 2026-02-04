Messner Reeves LLP Appoints Mikhail A. Shah as Managing Partner of New York Office

Mikhail Shah, Managing Partner of Messner Reeves New York City Office

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves LLP, a national full-service business law firm, announces that Mikhail A. Shah has been named Managing Partner of the firm’s New York office. In this role, Mikhail leads the firm’s New York-based litigation practice, representing individuals, businesses, and insurance companies in complex civil and commercial litigation matters.

The New York office first opened in 2013 as part of Messner Reeves expansion into the Los Angeles and New York markets. The attorneys in New York focus on civil and commercial litigation for individuals and businesses, including insurance companies, with matters venued in New York and New Jersey state and federal courts, as well as federal courts across the country. Under Mikhail’s leadership, the office continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a strong trial-focused approach to client representation.

On Mikhail Shah’s promotion, Jim Smith, President of Messner Reeves LLP, shared, “Mikhail is an accomplished lawyer and leader, who continues to grow our presence in New York City. The future is very bright for Mikhail and Messner Reeves."

As Managing Partner, Shah oversees a team of experienced litigators handling a broad range of disputes, including general liability, commercial litigation, construction matters, and complex defense cases. His practice is rooted in trial advocacy and strategic litigation management, with extensive experience in both state and federal courts.

"What drew me to Messner Reeves was the opportunity to build something meaningful," Shah shared. "The firm has a strong national presence and an entrepreneurial spirit, which aligns with my goal to represent clients at the highest level. Stepping into this role allows me to lead a team of amazing attorneys and continue building a practice in the northeast that leaves a lasting footprint, supported by the resources and collaboration of the firm."

Shah earned his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School, where he served as President and Director of the Albany Law School Pro Bono Society. During law school, he clerked at two large international law firms, competed in the Karen C. McGovern Senior Prize Trials Competition, and served as a Judicial Intern for the Honorable Mae A. D’Agostino of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. He received his Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from George Mason University.

Messner Reeves LLP is a business law firm with full-service offerings. With offices across the United States, representing a diverse client base ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individuals and emerging businesses, the firm is known for its trial strength, collaborative culture, and commitment to delivering practical, results-driven legal solutions.

