MediaMint Wins Bronze STEVIE® Award In 2026 For Sales & Customer Service

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint has won a Bronze Stevie Award in the Digital Enablement Provider of the Year category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business AwardsWinners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.MediaMint has accelerated its evolution from a RevOps execution partner to an Agentic Growth Services operating layer, anchored by the expansion of its agentic AI platform, MediaMint Intelligent Assistants (Mia).Judges praised the nomination, commenting: “This is a strong nomination that clearly shows how MediaMint has moved beyond traditional services into a genuinely execution-led, agentic operating model. The focus on embedding AI and specialist teams directly into day-to-day workflows and taking ownership of real outcomes is impressive.”The nomination was recognized for successfully embedding agentic AI directly into go-to-market, media, sales, customer, and data workflows, moving automation beyond pilots and into reliable daily production through persona-based assistants that streamline planning, trafficking, pacing, reconciliation, reporting, forecasting, and exception handling.Strategic acquisitions, including Taktical Digital and DataBeat, were recognised as a major milestone in expanding MediaMint’s end-to-end Growth Services stack, bringing performance media, SEO, content, lifecycle marketing, data engineering, analytics, yield optimisation, and attribution into one integrated operating model.“This award is a meaningful milestone in our journey,” said Rajeev Butani, CEO of MediaMint. “It reflects how far we’ve come in redefining execution through a new model that blends Agentic Intelligence and human expertise. Our teams are helping clients solve complex problems, improve efficiencies , and drive measurable impact. We’re grateful for the recognition and more committed than ever to raising the bar for what growth services can deliver.”Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller added, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."About MediaMintMediaMint is a global pioneer of Agentic Growth Services, empowering leading organizations across industries such as media, entertainment, retail, and technology to scale operations across sales, marketing, media, data engineering and customer experience. MediaMint delivers services globally through hubs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, and India. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-a-Software platform, MediaMint embeds human and agentic AI assistants to productize services into scalable solutions that deliver quantified, repeatable outcomes. Founded in 2010, MediaMint serves global publishers, platforms, retailers, and agencies as an operating partner for growth. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/ About The StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

