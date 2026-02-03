Fisherman’s Wharf Kicks Off ‘Warm Up at The Wharf’ Fan Experience During Championship Weekend

FWCBD

Two-Day Free Public Program Features Interactive Football Activities, Live Music, and Special Appearance by the Remaining 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club' Members

We're bringing family fun to the waterfront—agility challenges, live music, Big Game merch. Thanks to our businesses, we're giving away hotel stays, bay cruises, meals, SkyStar tickets, and more.” — Bri Maughan, FWCBD Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us for pre-game excitement and score big before the Big Game. The Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD), in partnership with the Port of San Francisco , will transform the heart of Fisherman’s Wharf into a fan zone packed with interactive experiences, fitness challenges, live music, and DJs on Friday, February 6 and Saturday, February 7 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The complimentary two-day event will welcome fans of all ages during championship weekend.“We’re bringing a football field full of family fun to the San Francisco waterfront,” said Bri Maughan, FWCBD Executive Director. “From agility challenges and a football throwing simulator to interactive sensory activities for kids, live music, and official Big Game merchandise, Warm Up at The Wharf has something for everyone. And our amazing Fisherman’s Wharf businesses brought their A-Game. Thanks to their generosity, we’re giving away epic adventure prizes – complimentary hotel stays, bay cruises, meals, SkyStar tickets, and so much more.”Championship Weekend Football ExperienceAt 80 Jefferson Street next to the SkyStar Observation Wheel, the parking lot becomes an 80x80-foot football field creating an authentic game-day atmosphere where visitors can test their skills on agility courses presented by CrossFit Golden Gate, compete in an interactive digital football throwing simulation game by Interactive Entertainment Group, support a Big Bus Tours food drive for charity, and families will enjoy an immersive sensory play zone for children organized by Oogubi. The weekend features live music from Bay Area legends The Fresh Crew (DJs) bringing open format dance-floor energy from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM both days, with live bands taking the stage from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM – The Fell Swoop on Friday and Tori Roze & The Hot Mess on Saturday. On Saturday, February 7, the iconic Crab Wheel Plaza welcomes Nikex Champs Sportsas they host an event for all ages, energized by a live DJ set, a muralist creating original artwork throughout the day, and a football toss game. Exclusive championship quality merchandise from Legends will be available throughout the event.“I applaud our partners at the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District for their creativity in bringing these fun, game-day activities to the waterfront as the spotlight of the sports world focuses on our city,” said Michael Martin, the Port of San Francisco’s Acting Executive Director. “Fisherman’s Wharf is where the city comes together and ‘Warm Up at The Wharf’ captures that spirit perfectly. Transforming this iconic public space for family-friendly activities is a wonderful way for visitors and locals to enjoy the energy and unique character that makes Fisherman’s Wharf such a special part of our city.”Special Opportunity: “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club”On Friday, February 6 from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM, in partnership with Hard Rock Cafe Fisherman’s Wharf, come out to Warm Up at The Wharf and meet the three remaining members of the “Never Miss a Super Bowl Club,” an elite group of super fans who have attended all 59 championship games.Don Crisman (Kennebunk, Maine, age 89), Tom Henschel (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, age 83), and Gregory Eaton (Detroit, Michigan, age 86) will share stories from their decades of championship adventures, including the last two NFL title games in the Bay Area –– a true touchdown!About Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District: Established in 2005, the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation dedicated to promoting, maintaining, and advancing Fisherman’s Wharf as a world-class waterfront destination. The FWCBD oversees a lively 30-block district, focusing on enhancing public spaces, ensuring clean and safe streets, and bolstering local businesses to create an exceptional experience for both visitors and residents alike. As the #1 attraction in San Francisco, the Wharf welcomes an average of 800,000 domestic visitors monthly, with seasonal peaks during summer months reaching 1.3-1.4 million, and more than 1 million international visitors annually. For more information on the FWCBD, go to www.fishermanswharf.org About Fisherman’s Wharf: Fisherman’s Wharf is a world-renowned tourist destination located in San Francisco, California. Known for its history, culture, delicious cuisine, and picturesque views of the waterfront, Fisherman’s Wharf offers a unique and captivating experience for visitors and locals alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.