Hakubaku Introduces New Gourmet Soft Udon for US Market

Authentic Japanese noodles crafted for comfort, versatility, and everyday cooking

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hakubaku, a trusted name in authentic Japanese noodles, announces the launch of its new Gourmet Soft Udon, a premium udon noodle designed to deliver exceptional texture, flavor, and versatility for home cooks.

Crafted for a smooth, chewy bite and clean wheat flavor, Gourmet Soft Udon highlights the essence of udon—simple, comforting, and satisfying. Whether enjoyed in a light broth, rich curry, chilled dipping style, or stir-fried, the noodles are made to perform across a wide range of classic and modern dishes.

Unlike frozen noodles, Gourmet Soft Udon is shelf stable, making it easy to store and convenient for everyday cooking—without sacrificing texture or quality. Using the same proprietary processing technology found in Hakubaku’s best-selling Kaedama Ramen Noodles, the udon maintains its softness and flexibility before cooking, allowing the noodles to cook evenly and deliver a superior chewy bite once prepared. This unique process preserves freshness and taste while eliminating the need for freezing, resulting in udon that performs consistently across soups, stir-fries, and cold preparations.

“Our goal was to create udon that feels both authentic and effortless,” said Mark Nathan, Marketing for Hakubaku USA. “Gourmet Soft Udon brings the tasty Udon—the kind you’d enjoy in a Japanese noodle shop—into everyday home cooking.”

Packaged for freshness and ease of preparation, Gourmet Soft Udon cooks quickly and maintains its signature chew without becoming mushy. It is ideal for popular dishes such as kake udon, curry udon, yaki udon, and zaru udon, making it a versatile pantry staple for noodle lovers.

Gourmet Soft Udon is now available through select retailers and online at hakubaku-usa.com.

About Hakubaku

Founded in 1941 in Yamanashi, Japan, Hakubaku has over 80 years of experience crafting grain-based foods rooted in Japanese tradition. Known for its dedication to quality, simplicity, and authentic taste, Hakubaku continues to bring thoughtfully made noodles and grain products to kitchens around the world. Learn more @hakubakuus on socials and www.hakubaku-usa.com

Media Contact

Hakubaku U.S. Marketing Team

Email: mark@hakubaku.us

Website: www.hakubaku-usa.com

Social: @hakubakuus

