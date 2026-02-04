Saya Biologics and Kashiv BioSciences partner to bring a biosimilar supportive oncology therapy to Mexico and CAC

Supportive oncology therapies help cancer patients maintain treatment continuity by managing common chemotherapy-related complications.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saya Biologics (Saya Bio), a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to expanding access to high-quality and affordable biologic treatments, and Kashiv BioSciences, a vertically integrated global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of biologic medicines, have announced a strategic collaboration to register and commercialize a supportive oncology therapy in Mexico and the Central America & Caribbean (CAC) region.The agreement covers 11 countries in Mexico and the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) region. Under the terms of the agreement, Saya Bio will be responsible for regulatory registration, commercialization, and distribution of the product in Mexico and CAC, while Kashiv BioSciences will manage the manufacturing and supply of the finished product, ensuring the highest quality standards. Saya Bio has submitted the regulatory dossier to local authorities, marking an important milestone in bringing this therapy to patients in Mexico.Supportive oncology therapies are an essential component of cancer care, as they help manage treatment-related complications and support patients throughout their chemotherapy journey. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to expand access to this essential therapeutic option for patients in the region.“In certain types of cancer, such as acute leukemia, an estimated 80% of patients in Mexico develop febrile neutropenia following induction treatment. Strengthening access to supportive oncology therapies is a key step toward improving continuity of care,” said Adrian García, CEO of Saya Bio, “We firmly believe in the power of partnerships to expand access to high-quality biologic treatments. This collaboration is an important step toward strengthening the availability of essential oncology therapies across the country.”Dr. Sandeep Athalye, Global CEO of Kashiv BioSciences, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Saya Biologics to bring this supportive oncology therapy to Mexico and the CAC region. Kashiv’s expertise in biosimilar development and world-class infrastructure ensures consistent, high-quality products that will support Saya Biologics’ commercialization efforts. This partnership underscores our shared mission to expand access to affordable biologic therapies and improve treatment outcomes for patients globally.”This collaboration brings together Saya Bio’s regulatory strengths, commercial capabilities, and technology platforms with Kashiv BioSciences’ proven experience in developing and manufacturing biosimilars and complex biologics. Together, these complementary capabilities enhance the availability of high-quality, affordable supportive therapies that improve treatment continuity for cancer patients across the region.BoilerplateAbout Saya BiologicsSaya Biologics is a Mexican biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming access to innovative, high-quality, and affordable biological treatments in Latin America. Focused on addressing the region’s most pressing therapeutic challenges, Saya Biologics is building a robust portfolio of biosimilars and advanced therapies in areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiometabolic diseases and bone health. With strategic investment in place, the company will launch its first commercial products in 2026, followed by as many as 15 additional products throughout the year. For more information, visit: https://www.saya.bio/ or our LinkedIn profile.About Kashiv BioSciencesKashiv BioSciences, LLC is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company with numerous commercial and advanced clinical-stage assets and is among the few U.S.-based companies to both manufacture and receive marketing authorization for multiple biosimilars. Kashiv BioSciences, LLC in the USA, and its subsidiaries in India (together “Kashiv BioSciences”) operate together with robust infrastructure and highly skilled teams that provide global R&D, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory, and IP capabilities. We believe our people, partners, and shared purpose fuel our work to advance patient care and access to important medicines. For more information, visit www.kashivbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

