AORN and U.S. Military Nurse Educators Launch Evidence-Based Webinars to Strengthen Global Perioperative Education

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses ( AORN ) has partnered with leading military nursing institutions to co-develop a series of evidence-based webinars , offering perioperative professionals globally relevant, experience-informed continuing education.In collaboration with the Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing (GSN) at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), and military nurse educators stationed overseas, the initiative bridges military clinical expertise with AORN’s continuing education platform. The resulting webinars deliver practical perioperative learning rooted in real-world scenarios and aligned with AORN’s Guidelines for Perioperative Practice.“This partnership exemplifies how collaboration strengthens our entire perioperative community,” said AORN senior director of perioperative education Dr. Colleen Becker. “By sharing military nurses’ unique experiences, we’re expanding how members learn, adapt, and apply evidence-based practice in every environment.”The initiative not only delivers high-quality content, but also empowers military perioperative Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) trainees to become educators and innovators.Lt. Col. (Ret.) David Bradley, DNP, AGCNS-BC, CNOR, FCNS, Deputy Director of the Army’s Perioperative Program at BAMC, emphasized the impact, acknowledging that trainees recognize that their expertise doesn’t stop at the walls of their own hospitals or ORs. Through global webinar development, they gain the skills to elevate clinical topics for broader audiences.A History of Collaboration in EducationThe GSN and AORN have partnered since 2017 to incorporate webinar development into the CNS curriculum, thanks to efforts led by Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jeffrey J. Oliver and Col. (Ret.) Dr. Linda Wanzer. Since 2020, GSN faculty, including Dr. Laura Taylor, Lt. Col. Kenneth Romito, and Lt. Col. Christy V. Mitchell, have worked closely with AORN’s Education team to mentor trainees in creating content that advances perioperative education across both civilian and military settings.Dr. Taylor notes the program’s ability to translate guidelines into action, stating it enables trainees to “adapt best practices across a range of clinical environments—from academic ORs to field settings.”Majs. Bethany Atwood and Kenneth Bellus, currently stationed overseas, are extending the collaboration through leadership-focused education. Partnering with AORN’s Department of Education and Center for Perioperative Leadership, they are developing learning resources that help perioperative nurses at all experience levels use data to improve patient care.Grounded in Real-World PracticeTopics addressed in the webinars include malignant hyperthermia management, culturally congruent care for Muslim patients, sterile storage practices, and borescope use in sterile processing. Each webinar is built on evidence and military experience, providing content that is as practical as it is educational.Bradley describes the collaboration with AORN as highly rewarding, emphasizing the professional growth seen in trainees. Dr. Taylor adds that the initiative fosters early leadership identity and professional networking, allowing participants to build long-term influence in perioperative nursing.These military-developed webinars are available exclusively to AORN members, further enriching the Association’s robust library of continuing education resources designed to support surgical teams in all environments.“Partnerships like this remind us that nursing excellence transcends settings,” said Dr. Becker. “When we share knowledge, we strengthen every OR team, military or civilian.”About AORNThe Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) represents the interests of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based resources, continuing education, and advocacy to advance surgical care. AORN is committed to empowering nurses to transform patient experiences before, during, and after surgery.

