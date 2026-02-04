Health Record Relay Announces Availability of Secure Medical Records Exchange Platform

A secure, HIPAA-compliant medical records exchange platform begins a controlled market rollout with early access partners and real-world workflow validation.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Record Relay, a healthcare infrastructure company focused on improving the transfer of medical records between providers, today announced the availability of its secure, HIPAA-compliant medical records exchange platform as it begins a controlled market rollout.While many areas of healthcare have modernized, medical record exchange remains heavily dependent on manual and outdated processes, including fax and fragmented request workflows. These inefficiencies contribute to delays in care, administrative burden, and increased operational risk for healthcare organizations. Health Record Relay was developed to address this gap with a streamlined, security-first approach to records transfer.The platform has completed its core development phase and is production-ready, with foundational functionality, compliance controls, and security protocols in place. Health Record Relay is now entering an early access phase focused on onboarding initial partners and validating workflows in real-world healthcare environments.“Medical records are essential infrastructure, yet the systems responsible for moving them have lagged behind the rest of healthcare,” said Chris Norton, Co-Founder and CEO of Health Record Relay. “We built Health Record Relay to support a more reliable and accountable exchange process, with an emphasis on security, trust, and operational integrity.”Founded by a team with backgrounds in emergency services and behavioral health, Health Record Relay was shaped by firsthand experience navigating fragmented record systems and their impact on care continuity. The company is prioritizing a measured rollout strategy to ensure regulatory alignment, system stability, and responsible adoption.Healthcare organizations interested in learning more or participating in early access can visit www.healthrecordrelay.com About Health Record RelayHealth Record Relay is a healthcare infrastructure company focused on improving how medical records are transferred between providers. The platform is designed to reduce delays, administrative friction, and risk through secure, compliant, and modernized exchange workflows that support continuity of care.

